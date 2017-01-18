$1 million EASTERN OVAL UPGRADE COMPLETE

ON Saturday Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh officially opened the upgraded Eastern Oval facilities. Eastern Oval user groups are enjoying the new and improved facilities thanks to a recent $1 million upgrade. The project, fully funded by the City of Ballarat, was completed at the end of 2016.

The Eastern Oval upgrade delivered: New competition standard netball court with lighting; New synthetic bowling green; New multi-purpose synthetic cricket training facility. The synthetic bowling green will allow for year-round use of the facility and provide better connection to the club rooms and amenities on the site.

A new green keeper’s shed is centrally located on the site to provide better access to maintain the existing natural and new synthetic surface.

Facility provides improved access to recreational facilities for a broad range of demographics.

The training facility will provide a much-needed upgrade to the existing training nets located where the new Netball Court was constructed. Design allows for multi-sport access to the facility with retractable netting. A publicly accessible net has also been constructed providing year-round access for the public to a high-class cricket net.

While the construction of the new Netball Court and Lighting provides the East Point Netball Club with a new competition/training surface, shelter and lighting at its home facility for the first time.

This allows the club to undertake training at its home venue and provides better social opportunities and integration of the football and netball club. Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh said the $1 million investment at Eastern Oval has provided high quality competition and training surfaces for Lawn Bowls, Cricket and Netball. “It is incredibly satisfying to see this upgrade project come to fruition and to see our local sporting groups using and enjoying the new cricket, netball and lawn bowls facilities. “Improving our city’s sporting infrastructure continues to be a major focus for Council and we look forward to seeing the Eastern Oval Recreation Reserve facilities enjoyed for many years to come.” The investment is the first stage of infrastructure delivery that stems from the Eastern Oval Facilities Plan which was formally adopted by Council on 24 June 2015 The City of Ballarat worked in partnership with the Ballarat Bowling Club, East Point Football Netball Club, Golden Point Cricket Club, Ballarat Cricket Association, Ballarat Football Netball League and Cricket Victoria to deliver the project. The upgrade was delivered by Smartgrass Pty Ltd.