During the last American Presidential Election, Donald Trump referred to Hilary Clinton as “such a nasty woman”. The slur was repeated around the globe. Proving very clearly that she head it, Hannah Jewell has used that same adjective in the title of her amazing book. Who would have thought there would be one hundred women down the centuries who could warrant such a title? And who could resist reading a book with such an intriguing title? This clever author and researcher has put these wicked women into categories, giving an advanced idea of what is ahead.

Here they are Wonderful ancient Weirdos; Women with impressive kill counts; Women who were geniuses; Who wrote dangerous things; Women who wore trousers and enjoyed Terrifying Hobbies; Who fought Empires and Racists; Women who knew how to have a Good Time; Who punched Nazis(metaphorically but sometimes not) and the final category takes the reader into the future.

It is called Your new Revolutionary Role Models.

Whew! So down the years there have been women of all classes, in all countries, and of all ages, who have merited that “nasty” word.

Mostly the fascinated reader will want to say “Good on you!” With almost 400 pages, this is a book to be read slowly, and to digest slowly as well, as some of them can be somewhat confronting.

But believe me, they are women we should all know about, and Hannah Jewell has brilliantly made this possible.

100 NASTY WOMEN OF HISTORY by HANNAH JEWELL PUBLISHED by HODDER & STOUGHTON for a recommended $32.99