1000 for Keith Hucker

PLAYING his milestone 1000th game of weekend pennant match in the Ballarat District Bowls Division on the weekend was Learmonth’s Keith Hucker who started playing the game in 1957 while he was in his early 20s. Back then Keith was a tennis player and he would come home after a match and fall asleep at the table. “So I thought there had to be something easier so I started playing bowls and got stuck right into it,” he said.

He was never tempted to pull on the footy boots saying, “I had seven brothers and listening to them gristle every week, that was enough for me.” At age 85 Keith has no plans to give up bowls and says there have been many highlights and successes on the green including his first premiership in 1967-68. “The last two years we have won a premiership but I couldn’t tell you the exact number – I never kept a check on premierships,” he said,

“I was president at the club for 1 year, I’ve won a club’s presidents handicap, Bruce Edwards Triples and David and Betty Powell Triples.” In 1989 Mr Hucker was awarded life membership for his commitment and hard work at the Learmonth Bowling Club (he also holds a life membership at the Learmonth Football Netball Club). This was followed with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2007 for his service to the community through a range of school, welfare, sporting and historical organisations. He has also seen the development of a second green and the construction of a new clubhouse. “There only used to be a little hut – that was our clubhouse – and it used to have a cellar in it to keep their long-neck beer cool,” he said, laughing at the memory.

“There was a great big water tank down there – they have had a lot of changes.”

Mr Hucker said he has thoroughly enjoyed his time at the Learmonth Bowling Club. Learmonth has always been near the top of the Ballarat District Bowls Division but Mr Hucker feels this has changed.

“It’s the quality of men that changed. We did have those when I first started – they were really great men,” Mr Hucker said. “And out of all of those men that I played with there are only two left – me and Donny Gilbert.” Mr Hucker said it was hard to believe that he has played that many games, which only includes the men’s weekend pennant. “They gave me a wonderful party on Saturday night, a dinner, and it was marvelous,” he said.