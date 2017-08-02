$10MILION FEDERAL FUNDING FOR BALLARAT SPORTS COMPLEX

Additional $10 million secured for development of Ballarat Sports and Events

Centre

THE City of Ballarat welcomes the $10 million Federal Government announcement which will see a new 3000-seat show court added to the Ballarat Sports and Events Centre (BSEC), making it a premier regional hub for events in Victoria. The City of Ballarat has previously committed $5 million towards the re-development and the Victorian Government $9 million.

Ballarat Mayor Samantha McIntosh says the announcement fully realises the potential of this centre to become a regional home for elite sport. The $10m funding rounds out the $24 million needed to deliver a premier basketball and netball facility with six new courts, a show court with doubled capacity of 3000 seats, a high performance training base, new amenities, improved accessibility and public areas. The City of Ballarat has been working with the Ballarat Basketball Association to actively lobby at a state and federal level for the past decade. The additional $10m funding for the Ballarat Sports and Events Centre (BSEC) will enable the creation of:

• A 3000-seat show court

• Two additional community courts (netball, basketball, volleyball and badminton)

• Additional amenities and facilities to develop the BSEC into the regional centre for indoor sport and the home of the region’s elite basketball and netball teams

• Additional parking and support infrastructure.

The redevelopment will help attract major events and tournaments to Ballarat, and the facility will also be better equipped for use by non-sporting community groups and educational programs.

“This is exciting news for Ballarat, and now means our city is well on its way to becoming a regional hub for major entertainment, recreation and sporting events,” Cr McIntosh said. This investment will help ensure our city retains the capacity to host premier events and in turn have substantial flow-on effects for our economy.”