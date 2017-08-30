10th Flanagan Art Prize

ST PATRICK’S College has unveiled the 10th annual Flanagan Art Prize, with the winner announced at a gala function last Friday night. 70 artworks, drawn from across Australia, were shortlisted and judged by Gordon Morrison, Director of the Art Gallery of Ballarat. Mr Morrison said it was always a challenge to pick a winner because there is a wide variety of styles and interpretations. “So from a judges perspective, like the rest of the public I won’t like everything but there are definitely things I love in this exhibition,” he said.

“There are some very fine works and a lot of personal debate about which piece I will give the prize to, that’s the challenge I am facing right now,” he added prior to the announcement. Mr Morrison was the first judge of the Flanagan Prize at St Patrick’s College ten years ago.

“I judged another time after that, so it’s certainly something I have done before – I take judging as a very serious part of my job and I do a lot of it around town and the regions,” he explained. “The Flanagan prize is the only one I know in our region that is run by a secondary school – it’s an amazing achievement that they have been able to keep it going for 10 years.” This year Melbourne artist John Pastoriza Pinol was announced as the winner of the $5000 award for his watercolour work Nubile Perfection TULIP (Tulipa x hyrbida ‘Rococco’). Harley Manifold was the winner of the $1500 Federation University Emerging Artist Prize for students for a piece called Giving Up The Ghost. While the $500 Lifestyle Travel Ballarat Affordable Art Prize went to local artist Emma Stoneman for her Mapping Mass.

The exhibition is on display, at the school, until Sunday from 11am to 4pm.