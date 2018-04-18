$2.5 Million for Shannon’s Bridge

LAST Wednesday Health Minister Jill Hennessy was in Ballarat to announce funding for six community organisations across Victoria which supports people and families at the end of life.

Shannon’s Bridge was granted $2.5 Million and will be able to provide more support and assistance to more people in our region, as well as in other target areas across the state.

Shannon’s Bridge was named in honour of Shannon McKnight who died of cancer at the age of nineteen.

Shannon’s father Jeremy said she was only seventeen when she was diagnosed with a very rare form of leukemia.

“She had to fly straight to Sydney, the Prince of Wales was the only hospital doing a trial medication at the time,” he explained.

“She stayed in hospital for a year straight, then had a bone marrow transplant for which I was a donor and then, unfortunately, it didn’t hold so she went to Melbourne to the royal Melbourne Hospital for another year of treatment, which was all highly experimental, followed by another bone marrow transplant, and unfortunately that didn’t hold either.” There were no more options, Shannon hadn’t been at home for a very long time, and when she was asked where she would like to be when she passed away, Shannon said home.

“Basically from when she finished treatment and Shannon coming home…she had four days with us at home,” Jeremy said.

“We quickly realised that where we were in Mt Glasgow that palliative care services were pretty limited.

“We received wonderful support from Dr Claire Hepper and Dr Allison O’Neil but apart from that it was quite difficult.

“Claire helped us out a great deal and Shannon made me promise that after she passed away that we would do more to help others and that’s where Shannon Bridge came from.” Shannon’s Bridge helps connect patients and existing palliative care services and supports.

It also provides palliative care kits called Shannon’s Packs.

The kits contain a number of medicines, tools and information sheets to help people die at home in relative comfort.

The first pack was made for Shannon.

The $2.5M grant for this not-forprofit charity means that it can expand its services throughout Victoria..

“The hope was to expand it to at least another 4 or 5 sites, so we put a total budget in and were very, very fortunate to receive the amount we applied for,” Mr McKnight said.

“This funding will help to establish these sites and train people to help those wishing to die at home.”