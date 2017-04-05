2017 ANZAC APPEAL – 285 VICTORIAN RSL SUBBRANCHES RAISING VITAL FUNDS FOR OUR HEROES

APPEALS officers at all 285 Victorian RSL SubBranches are ready for the 2017 ANZAC Appeal, from 1st April, with volunteers all geared up to sell thousands of badges across the state.

Bryan Nicholls, President, Sebastopol Sub branch, is confident the local community will once again dig deep and generously support the RSL’s annual ANZAC Appeal. “Our RSL volunteers, from all walks of life, are ready to offer a variety of ANZAC Appeal badges, including a special badge to commemorate the last great charge of the Australian Light Horse at Beersheba in 1917. The ANZAC Appeal continues to grow in momentum with Victorians always eager to purchase a badge.”

“All our dedicated volunteers, often veterans,are determined to get into the community and not only sell ANZAC Appeal badges, but to share their stories and experiences. It is a wonderful time for our community to come together and pay respects to our past and present servicemen and women.” According to RSL Victoria’s Appeals Manager, Peter Smith, “The funds raised through the RSL’s ANZAC Appeal enable us to deliver much needed assistance to those men and women who have served our country and who now need our support.” “Funds from the ANZAC Appeal go to a variety of services and programs for veterans who need help and is tailored to their individual needs and circumstances. It can include assistance such as medical bills, emergency home repairs, food vouchers and relief from social isolation. Providing premium welfare services is a top priority for RSL Victoria, and the ANZAC Appeal makes this happen.” Mr Smith said. “Each RSL Sub-Branch in Victoria plays a vital role within their community and for many veterans, the Sub-Branch is the social and welfare hub that they know and love. I encourage members of the community to engage with their local RSL, attend a commemorative ANZAC service and to show that they care by buying and wearing an ANZAC Appeal badge with pride this April.” You can purchase an ANZAC Appeal badge from your local RSL SubBranch or from volunteer collectors in your local community. ANZAC Appeal badges are also available at Woolworths, and Officeworks from early April. You can also donate online at www.anzacappeal.com.au