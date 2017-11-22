2018 FedUni RoadNats course revealed

THE final elements of the 2018 FedUni National Championships are now in place following a number of key announcements on Monday that set the stage for a brilliant festival of cycling which will kick off the 2018 Summer of Cycling in just over six weeks.

Cycling Australia (CA) is excited to reveal a modified version of the 2017 Road Nationals course that now incorporates the Federation University Mt Helen Campus.

In announcing the change, CA acknowledged the work of the course review panel that included 2016 ParisRoubaix winner and 2006 Commonwealth Games road race gold medallist Mathew Hayman; former pro-continental rider and Ballarat native Pat Shaw; dual criterium national champion Kimberley Wells; Wiggle-High5 Sport Director and Australian National Women’s Team Director Donna RaeSzalinski, and CA General Manager of Sport Kipp Kaufmann.

CA CEO Nicholas Green OAM said that the famous Buninyong road race circuit was seen by all members of the panel as an ideal championship course which has been proven by countless mouth-watering finales and the crowning of a host of new champions.

“Racing through Federation University always provided a unique opportunity to change the course and provide an additional technical element to the race which doesn’t occur on the descent,” said Green.

“This is an evolution of the course that adds some distance to the major events, and a new technical challenge.

“The panel will continue to review the course yearly and we have noted this with Council and roads authorities.” CA has also announced that the 2018 FedUni Road National Championships will be supported by two new partners, with the TAC and the Amy Gillett Foundation now on board to promote awareness of safe cycling and road harmony throughout the RoadNats festival of cycling.

CA Chair, the Hon Steve Bracks AC said that Cycling Australia will also work closely with the Amy Gillett Foundation, which will be the Official Safety Partner of the 2018 FedUni Road National Championships.

“CA and the Amy Gillett Foundation have been working together to identify ways that CA can support the AGF’s safety campaign ‘A Metre Matters’,” Mr Bracks said.

“We believe that the 2018 FedUni Road National Championships provides the perfect platform to strengthen the national message of road and cycling harmony via our broadcast and streaming partners, our social media community and spectators attending the event.” Mayor of Ballarat Councillor Samantha McIntosh is proud to be working with CA to be delivering the world class event.

“The City of Ballarat is proud of its work with Cycling Australia to build the Nationals into an internationally recognised event which brings thousands of people to Ballarat over summer,” McIntosh said.

“Ballarat has a strong reputation as a preferred cycling destinations and it’s high-profile events such as this which encourage more people to put on a helmet and start cycling.

“I have no doubt the two new categories with Australia’s best under 19 and Para-cyclists set to join the under 23 and elite in the battle for the coveted green and gold jersey in January, as well as the numerous exciting community events, will ensure the 2018 FedUni Road National Championships sets the bar at a new level.”

FedUni 2018 Road National Championships, 3-7 January 2018, Ballarat, Victoria Wednesday 3 January Criteriums Criteriums – U19 (Men & Women), U23 Men, U23 and Elite Women, Elite Men National Team Relay Community Free Cycle Thursday 4 January Time Trials Time Trials Para-cycling, U23 Men, U19 (Men) Friday 5 January Time Trials & Road Races Time Trials -Under 19 Women, U23 and Elite Women, Elite Men Road Races Para-cycling Time Trial Club Teams Saturday 6 January Road Races & Community Festival Road Races U19 (Men & Women), U23 Men Recreational Community Ride Community Festival Sunday 7 January Road Races U23 and Elite Women Elite Men