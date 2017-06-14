24/7 Defibrillator for Clunes Installed

WITH a view to making it healthier to both live in and visit Clunes, the members of the All Nations Masonic Lodge have raised enough funds to install a 24/7 defibrillator in the main street of Clunes. The installed defibrillator was officially opened by those responsible for the funding of the purchase and installation of the life-saving equipment. Andre Clayton as a director of the Freemasons Foundation, Sue Armstrong manager of the Bendigo Bank Creswick and Gary Elliott worshipful master of All Nations lodge Clunes all made funding contributions while Dianne Hill, manager of the local IGA Supermarket in Clunes made the site available for locals and visitors to readily find this life saving equipment in the heart of Clunes. “We at All nations Lodge saw a need to provide this vital equipment for our local community and visitors to Clunes, so we worked through a plan to raise funds for the defibrillator.” said Gary Elliott. “We are grateful to the freemasons Foundation and the Bendigo Bank for their contributions and especially our local IGA supermarket who provided this valuable site for installation.” The All Nations lodge at Clunes regularly is supporting their local community with seeking grants for important equipment and other valuable services in Clunes.

