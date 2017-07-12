$3 Million Boost To Community Health

SHARON Knight MP, Member for Wendouree, was at Ballarat Community Health’s Wendouree location, the Cooinda Centre, last Friday to announce that the Andrews Labor Government will invest $3 million to upgrade the centre. Community health services across Victoria will share in $9.8 million for a range of redevelopments, refurbishments and infrastructure upgrades.

Rural Victoria is a big winner with $5.875 million going towards five community health facilities. Ballarat Community Health will redevelop the Cooinda Centre Learmonth Road. This redevelopment will include new consultation and clinical rooms, new waiting areas, new staff accommodation and training areas and upgraded public amenities to ensure compliance with the Disability Discrimination Act. Community health services play a unique role in the Victorian health system providing integrated health and social service for vulnerable Victorians that are tailored to meet the needs of local communities.

These upgrades will give community health services the room, facilities and technology they need to grow and deliver more services to more people.

That means the local community will have better access to the safe and high quality care they need, right on their doorstep, and enjoy better health outcomes. “This much needed funding is great news for everyone in Wendouree and the surrounding areas,” Ms Knight said.

She added that three years ago she was invited by Ballarat Community Health CEO, Robyn Reeves, to have a talk about plans for Cooinda.

“I have been here quite a few times more, to talk specifically about the shortcomings of this building and the shortcomings of the structure of the building,” Ms Knight explained. “What happens in this building is first class. The building itself is not.” Ms Reeves added that the building has served the community incredibly for over 21 years.

“But it is really is a 20th century building in the 21st century and there is a lot that we need to improve on to bring better services and better conditions for those who use the building,” she said.