THE 75th anniversary of the fall of Singapore and the service and sacrifice of all Australian Prisoners of War will be commemorated on Wednesday February 15, 2017 at the Australian Ex-Prisoners of War Memorial, Ballarat. Trustee Ray Mende said he would like to see the community come along and be part of commemoration, which will begin at 11am. “This will be one of the first National events to be held outside of Canberra.” He said.

“As well as the Governor General there will be a number of dignitaries in attendance.

“This is the only National ceremony to be held in Australia for the 75th Anniversary for the Fall of Singapore.”

Jason Bahr, also a Trustee, added, “The event is open to the public and we encourage them to come along.

“There will be seating and plenty of room for the general public. It is a significant day. There are over 36,000 names on the Memorial and a bit of 15,000 were captured in the Fall of Singapore a massive amount of soldiers that went into captivity.” Ballarat has a significant amount of military history, along with well known names such as ‘Pompey’ Elliott and Albert Coates. The Trustees have had regular meetings with the Department of Veteran Affairs, who is running the commemoration, in regards to the program, VIPs and everything that is connected to the day.

“This actually coincides with our 12th anniversary of the opening of the memorial, it’s not quite on the day, but we are holding the anniversary of the opening as well as the Fall of Singapore on the same day,” Mr Mende added. “Twenty POWs are coming, which is massive as there are only 200 about left in Australia and I think most of the ones that are coming were captured at the Fall of Singapore.”

Prior to the commemoration of the Fall of Singapore the unveiling of the Garden of the Grieving Mother will take place at 9.15am near the Arch of Victory on Sturt Street – the public is also invited to the unveiling.