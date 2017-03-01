Ballarat City Council News 2nd march @017

Council adopts planning amendment for Ballarat West

AT its Ordinary Meeting on 22/02/2017, Ballarat City Council adopted Ballarat Planning Scheme Amendment C203 and resolved to submit the adopted amendment to the Minister for Planning for approval.

Ballarat Planning Scheme Amendment C203 implements the recommendations of the Ballarat West Precinct Structure Plan Review and supporting specialist reports by amending the Ballarat West Precinct Structure Plan 2012 and making consequential changes to the Ballarat Planning Scheme to guide development of the area. Amendment C203 makes several changes to the Ballarat Planning Scheme including:

• Implementing the revised ‘potential for contamination’ rating and deleting the Environmental Audit Overlay from various parcels of land.

• Deleting the requirement for an environmental assessment for the development of land identified as having 'Low Potential for Contamination'. • Amending the requirement for the development of land identified as having 'Medium Potential for Contamination' to apply only to the development of a sensitive use on this land. • Amending the Noise Emission Buffer requirement to make a Section 173 Agreement discretionary. A permit condition/s may be adequate to ensure that sensitive uses comply with noise attenuation measures. Amendment C203 was on public exhibition from 15 December 2016 to 27 January 2017, with five submissions received, either supportive of the changes or seeking clarification, which has been provided and the concerns resolved.

NOMINATIONS are now open for the 2017 Ballarat Heritage Awards. This year, awards will be presented in five categories: • Adaptive Reuse of a Heritage Place • New Work/Development within a Heritage Area • Conservation of a Heritage Place, Historic Collection or Tradition • Special Heritage Trade Skills • Heritage Innovation

For information and nomination forms, visit www.ballarat.vic.gov.au

Awards are a special opportunity to recognise local residents, business people and tradespeople for their dedication and commitment to preserving Ballarat’s unique heritage,” she said.

“There are remarkable examples all over the city of exceptional heritage projects and we ask the community to help us acknowledge and celebrate heritage in Ballarat by making a nomination for this year’s awards.”

Nominations close at 5pm, Thursday 14 March with winners announced on Tuesday 16 May, 2017 as part of Ballarat Heritage Weekend.

Construction underway at Iris Ramsay Kindergarten

CONSTRUCTION has begun on the Iris Ramsay Kindergarten Upgrade, with the temporary portable building removed and building underway of the new permanent kindergarten classroom.

Ballarat-based company, 4Front Construction, is completing the works, delivering: A new kindergarten room with 22 places (replacing the current temporary portable building); Increased and improved bathroom facilities and storage; An accessible car space on site. The Iris Ramsay Kindergarten Upgrade is fully funded by the Victorian Government, with completion expected in mid-2017.

The upgrade is one of five kindergarten construction projects progressing in the City of Ballarat, with the new Bonshaw Early Learning Centre and Lucas Community Hub and Early Learning Centres, as well as upgrades to Girrabanya Children’s Centre and Mount Pleasant Kindergarten scheduled. The five projects represent a $5.5 million investment from the Victorian Government and $2.4 million from the City of Ballarat.