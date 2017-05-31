VOX sings Handel and Bach

VOX is one of regional Victoria’s best known a cappella groups, delighting audiences in Melbourne and regional Victoria for 11 years performing high-quality, interesting choral work that have been much appreciated by lovers of music. VOX will be performing at St Patrick’s Cathedral Ballarat on Sunday 11 June at 2.30 pm. They perform three spectacular works by two great Baroque masters: J S Bach’s Magnificat and Handel’s Dixit Dominus and Zadok the Priest, a piece well-known as it is performed at the coronation of English monarchs. VOX have expanded their forces with a guest choir and orchestra. Guest conductor Rick Prakhoff will be taking time out from his extremely busy schedule as lecturer at the Conservatorium of Music at the University of Melbourne and conductor of many choirs, including the Melbourne Bach Choir, to conduct the choir and orchestra as they present Handel and Bach.

Rick Prakhoff said that it was fantastic to work with such a talented group of people.

“We are performing two of the most difficult baroque choral works. It is an absolute joy to come to rehearsals and see the commitment from all the musicians whose attitude to hard work is phenomenal,” Rick said. VOX member Peter Freund said that VOX was looking forward to performing in such a magnificent Cathedral. “We enjoy coming to regional centres to perform music that is often only heard in Melbourne. St Patrick’s Cathedral is a wonderful heritage building with magnificent acoustics. It will be a real pleasure to sing these stunning choral masterpieces in such beautiful surrounds,” Peter said. “I believe that under the guidance of our guest conductor and with the support of an expanded choir and orchestra we have achieved an excellent sound reminiscent of the composers’ original settings,” he said. Tickets can be purchased through TryBooking, or by contacting Fiona Watson on 0418 127 365