City of Ballarat News 8th June 2017

The City of Ballarat Economic Report Card

THE City of Ballarat’s first Economic Report Card provides residents with a clear and detailed overview of the city’s economic health and future. To be published every quarter, the Report Card is a snapshot of how Ballarat’s economy is developing over time, and the exciting new projects in the pipeline to capitalise on local strengths and continue its growth as a rich, vibrant and prosperous city.

Ballarat’s robust economy delivers more than $11 billion in activity annually, supported by a workforce of almost 40,000 people across a range of positive growth sectors. Every year, an increasing number of people choose Ballarat as a place to live, invest and do business.

From July 2016 to February 2017, the Department of Transport, Planning and Local Infrastructure planning permit activity reports showed that investment continues to soar locally, with 1,004 additional lots created and 248 dwellings approved in the City of Ballarat.

Published in the Winter 2017 issue of myBallarat, the Economic Report Card includes reports on: ·Ballarat’s Economic Output: The total economic activity in 2016 was $11.65 billion; an increase of 4.5% in 8 months. ·How the City of Ballarat helps small business: Including the New Residents Welcome Program, free TenderWrite workshops, local business workshops and support to Commerce Ballarat. ·Ballarat – A Craft Beer Capital: The new Australian Craft Beer Centre of Excellence will capitalise on the growing interest in brewing and the region’s rich history of craft beer production. ·Growing Ballarat: The Capital of Western Victoria: Posting 1.9% population growth per year, Ballarat is the fastest-growing city in Victoria, with more than 30,000 people to move to the new suburbs in Ballarat’s west in the next 15 years.

·Ballarat West Employment Zone: Two new companies: Broo and Athelgen are moving into BWEZ, with the second land release now open.

myBallarat Winter 2017 is available at the City of Ballarat: www.ballarat.vic. gov.au

Come and play at first Ballarat Kindergarten Open Day

MARK the calendar for the first Kindergarten Open Day in Ballarat with 19 community kindergartens open 10am to 12pm, Saturday 17 June, welcoming families to view local kindergartens, meet providers, and have your questions answered. Under construction, the new Lucas Community Hub and Early Learning Centre Open Day will be held at Ballarat Community Health, 12 Lilburne Street, Lucas. Find out about Lucas Kindergarten and other local services including Maternal and Child Health and the Ballarat Library. Enjoy face painting and a story time session at 11am.

The following local kindergartens will also be open, 10am to 12pm, Saturday 17 June, 2017: ·Alfredton Preschool, 6 Balyarta Street, Alfredton ·Bakery Hill Kindergarten, 82 Mair Street, Ballarat ·Ballarat Fidelity Club Kindergarten, 210 Ripon Street South, Ballarat ·Ballarat North Kindergarten, 506 Armstrong Street North, Ballarat

·Brown Hill Kindergarten, 1 Reid Court, Brown Hill ·Buninyong Kindergarten and Children’s Centre, 208 Learmonth Street, Buninyong

·Cardigan Village Kindergarten and Children’s Centre, 2 Mitchell Drive, Cardigan Village ·Delacombe Community Kindergarten, 105 Whitelaw Avenue, Delacombe ·Enid Rogers Jubilee Kindergarten, 2 Forest Street, Ballarat

·Iris Ramsay Kindergarten, 105-107 Lonsdale Street, Ballarat

·Linda Brown Kindergarten, College Street, Wendouree ·Midlands Kindergarten, Corner Armstrong and Landsborough Streets, Ballarat

·Mount Clear Community Kindergarten, 2 Dallas Avenue, Mount Clear ·Mount Pleasant Kindergarten, 826 Laurie Street, Ballarat ·Phoenix Kindergarten, Alfred Street, Sebastopol ·Rowan View Pre-School, 402 Forest Street, Wendouree ·Sebastopol South Kindergarten, 187 Spencer Street, Sebastopol ·Sebastopol West Kindergarten, 180 Grant Street, Sebastopol Enrol now for Kindergarten 2018

Applications for four-yearold kindergarten in 2018 close Friday 30 June. If your child was four years of age by 30 April this year and you would like them to attend four-year-old kindergarten in 2018, sign up now to the City of Ballarat Centralised Enrolment Scheme. First round offers for fouryearold kindergartens places in 2018 will be sent to parents in the first week of August, with second round offers sent later in August and final round offers in early September.

For information and applications, call 5320 5720 or visit www.ballarat.vic.gov.au to complete the online enrolment form.

Have your say: Lake Wendouree Preliminary Draft Master Plan

THE Lake Wendouree Preliminary Draft Master Plan is complete and all residents are encouraged to have their say on this important vision for the city’s beloved lake. The Preliminary Draft Master Plan is available online at mysay.ballarat. vic.gov.au; and at City of Ballarat Customer Service, 25 Armstrong Street South; Town Hall, Sturt Street; and Ballarat Library, Doveton Street North. Submissions close Friday 14 July, 2017 and may be made online or posted to: Lake Wendouree Master Plan, City of Ballarat, PO Box 655, Ballarat, VIC, 3353.

The Preliminary Draft Master Plan achieves the goal of a 20-year strategic plan for the future of Lake Wendouree. It answers the questions: What do you love about Lake Wendouree? And what would you like the Lake to look like in 20 years? Future planning in the Lake Wendouree Preliminary Draft Master Plan respects important and diverse values including landscape, environment and biodiversity, lake and water quality, recreation (health and wellbeing), events/activation, buildings and boatsheds, facilities and amenities, traffic management and car parking, access, and culture and history. The Preliminary Draft Master Plan considers and reviews nine key community projects proposed at Lake Wendouree and its environs: -Ballarat Fernery Redevelopment -Lake Wendouree Community Outdoor Gym Facilities

-Community Lake Hub -North Gardens Criterium Circuit and Bicycle Education Park -Lake Wendouree Lighting Project

-Resting Place Sculpture Trail

-The Prisoners of War Story Centre

-Tramway and Military Interpretative Centre -Urban Beach Concept New projects suggested in last year’s community consultation period were also considered and reviewed including a floating stage and/or restaurant, lake fountain, light show, events at Fairyland and night markets. The Preliminary Draft Master Plan was informed by:

·Community ideas and opinions from 1,823 local people who completed the Lake Wendouree Master Plan Survey in September 2016 ·Feedback and conversations at the Lake Wendouree Open House Sessions in August 2016 ·Walk and Talk community sessions at the Lake in December 2016 ·Recommendations of an expert panel All consultation and conversations confirmed that Lake Wendouree is significant at a local,