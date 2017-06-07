CHW INVESTING IN NEW HOLDING TANKS IN WEST

CENTRAL Highlands Water (CHW) has announced a new sewer pump station and wet weather detention storage facility in Kennedy’s Drive, Delacombe. Mrs Rachel Thomson, Board Director at Central Highlands Water says that CHW continues to focus on the performance and lifetime of their infrastructure networks, ensuring the liveability and wellbeing of customers, enabling the region to achieve its potential for economic development. “This major sewer project continues our successful collaboration with the City of Ballarat with the new facility to ensure that the ongoing development in the Ballarat West Urban Growth Zone (BWUGZ) and new residential developments, including Lucas Estate, Carngham Road and Alfredton West precincts can be accommodated and managed,” she said. “The new facility provides capacity for 5800 residential lots and has a back-up generator for continual power supply.

“The key benefits of the new facility will also support the management of flows during a 1 in 5 year rainfall event, provide capacity for future growth and development and optimises the Waste Water Treatment Plant and our investment into the region’s wastewater services.” Paul O’Donohue, Managing Director CHW, said this was an important project for Central Highlands Water, the City of Ballarat and the Ballarat West growth region. JAYDO Construction Pty Ltd has been awarded to construct the new sewer pump station and storage facility which will be completed by the end of 2017.

JAYDO General Manager Stuart Pentland said currently 16 fibre glass tanks were being installed – 25 metres long and 3 metres in diameter.

“The total storage will be 2.8 megalitres, which is accompanied by a 10 metre deep wet-well,” Mr Pentland said. “It’s been a great opportunity for us, we enjoy working in the region and we look forward to finishing the job in a timely manner.” Representing Council, Cr Jim Rinaldi added that the commissioning of the facility was a significant milestone for Greater Ballarat. “This facility will allow the development of this area to progress properly,” he said.