92 year old ‘Gets Bold Not Old’ on a zipline

NINETY-TWO-YEAR-OLD Audrey Kuchel, of Ballarat has officially been named the Feros Care Get Bold Not Old winner for 2016. Audrey won the Get Bold Not Old competition by being the oldest woman to complete the thrilling Giant Zipline in Fiji, happily dangling 30 metres off the ground with a steep ascent. She did this adventure when she was 90 – two years ago and would happy take it on again today. This zipline is also known as the death slide, and is proof that this granny is still an adrenalin junkie at heart. After completing the course, Audrey asked if she could do it again! Get Bold Not is part of an ongoing campaign by Feros Care to show that age is just a number, and that our older community members are larger than life. Jennene Buckley, CEO of Feros Care said that while Get Bold Not Old has a fun side, its real objective is to squash the negative stereotypes of older people and aged care and remind people that age is just a number. Life is to be lived to the fullest regardless of your age.

“There are real issues faced by seniors, from feeling invisible in their community, health and mobility issues, social isolation, financial hardship and elder abuse. In fact, a recent study by Brigham Young University shows that there is an increased risk of death for people who are lonely and socially isolated.[ “I congratulate Audrey on being the perfect role model for other seniors and proving that you don’t suddenly become invisible when you reach 70, or 80 or 90. Society often forgets that today’s 92 year old nana such as Audrey was yesterday’s rebel. Audrey is proof that our seniors have many wonderful stories to share, experiences and probably even some secrets. “Thanks to the hundreds of other people who shared their spectacular photos and refuse to act you age! You are proof that age is just a number,” she said.

Audrey’s immensely proud daughter Lynn entered her Mum in the competition, and said she has always been adventurous and outgoing. Audrey is not your typical granny defying the stereotype of what getting older looks like. In fact, as a 66 year old widow, she travelled solo throughout the world – feat that even the bravest person would baulk at. But it’s not just her boldness and bravery that this award recognises. She is kind, caring and community minded knitting singlets for disadvantaged babies in Africa and actively involved in planning regular family reunions. In her down time, Audrey tends to her garden, and loves to read – she is always on a quest to find a book she hasn’t read.

The $2000 prize money has already been earmarked for Audrey’s next adventure, a cruise around Tasmania in January, sharing among 13 great grandchildren, and donating some to cancer research.