City of Ballarat News 22 June 2017

Community Safety Awards nominations now open

NOMINATIONS are now open for the City of Ballarat 2017 Community Safety Awards, recognising the achievements of local people and organisation in the following categories: •Improving Community Safety

•Urban Design for Safe and Healthy Environments •Preventing Crime Nominations are considered on the following criteria: reduction of crime; injury prevention; promoting positive perceptions of safety; community building; and active citizenship and participation. The City of Ballarat Community Safety Prize of $1,000 will be awarded to the individual, group or organisation judged to be most successful at improving community safety. Nominations for the City of Ballarat Community Safety Awards close Friday 1 September, 2017. Complete the simple nomination form available at City of Ballarat website: www.ballarat. vic.gov.au

The awards will be presented at an official function in October, as part of Community Safety Month celebrations. The City of Ballarat 2016 Community Safety Awardwinners were:

•Improving Community Safety: Delacombe Community Walking School Bus – Delacombe Primary School and The Salvation Army

•Urban Design for Safe and Healthy Environments: Ballarat Neighbourhood Centre Community Garden •Preventing Crime: Safe Making Places: I feel Safe When Ballarat North Neighbourhood House The City of Ballarat Community Safety Prize of $1,000 was awarded to: Delacombe Community Walking School Bus Delacombe Primary School and The Salvation Army.

Have fun and keep control at Designated Off Leash Parks

The City of Ballarat Designated Off Leash Areas are a great place to let your dog run and play, while under effective control, keeping the parks safe and enjoyable for all people and animals.

Dogs should not be off leash within 10 metres of a shared track or path, especially important in busy locations of mixed recreational use such as Victoria Park.

Keeping Effective Control A dog may be exercised off a chain, cord or leash in a Designated Off Leash Area if the person in control of the dog:

• Carries a chain, cord or leash sufficient to bring the dog under effective control; • Remains in effective voice or hand control of the dog and within constant sight of the dog at all times; and • Does not allow the dog to worry, cause a nuisance or threaten any person or animal.

Rules of Designated Off Leash Areas

If a dog is off a chain, cord or a leash in a Designated Off-Leash Area it must be brought under effective control by means of a chain, cord or leash if the dog is within 10m of any shared path or track, or 50m of:

• The arena or ground of an organised sporting or practice event

• A children’s play equipment area

• The principal location of an organised public meeting or event

• A permanent barbecue or picnic area

Enjoy the City of Ballarat Designated Off Leash Areas at locations across the municipality: Charles Edward Brown Reserve (North West corner opposite Netball Centre),238 Dowling Street, Wendouree

Pioneer Park, 5 McKenzie Drive, Wendouree Cuthberts Road Reserve, 164A Cuthberts Road, Alfredton

Victoria Park, Russell Street, Newington Gregory St Reserve, 514 & 520 Gregory Street, Soldiers Hill

Chisholm Reserve, CA 13A Chisholm Street, Black Hill Birdwood Park, CA 72A Midland Highway, Buninyong

M R Power Reserve, 182-198 Grant Street, Sebastopol

Canadian Lakes Reserve, 815 Geelong Road, Canadian (off Canadian Lakes Boulevard)

Financial Counsellors Supporting Family Violence Victims

THE Andrews Labor Government’s specialist family violence financial counselling service has helped more than 1100 victims across Victoria since October.

Last week Minister for Consumer Affairs Marlene Kairouz visited the Good Shepherd Youth and Family Service in St Albans, where family violence financial counsellors have so far supported 44 women living in the Brimbank and Melton areas.

In September 2016, the Labor Government announced $1.75 million to train and employ 10 full-time family violence financial counsellors at 14 agencies across the state. The counsellors help vulnerable women access financial hardship programs and negotiate with creditors and debt collectors to protect assets from repossession. Family violence perpetrators can trap their victims in violent relationships by taking control of their victim’s money – making them financially dependent on their abuser. Funding for family violence financial counsellors is provided as part of Consumer Affairs Victoria’s Financial Counselling Program (FCP) – a free, independent and confidential phone or facetoface service delivered by community agencies across Victoria.

The FCP includes 74 fulltime equivalent counsellors and is supported by the National Debt Helpline website and telephone service. The family violence financial counselling service is a recommendation of the Royal Commission into Family Violence, and is part of the Labor Government’s unprecedented investment in addressing Victoria’s number one law and order issue.

Victorians experiencing financial difficulty can contact the National Debt Helpline on 1800 007 007 or visit moneyhelp.org.au for information and advice. “We’re the first state Government in Australia to fund financial counsellors specifically for family violence victims – an initiative that is already improving the lives of those who need it most,” Ms Kairouz said. “Good Shepherd clients are dealing with a range of issues, including abusive partners incurring fines in their name and utility debts after moving home.” “The Andrews Labor Government’s family violence financial counselling program is helping victims leave abusive relationships and rebuild their lives.”