A family that play together stay together

YOU can’t accuse the children of Julie and Ned Bedggood being couch potatoes.

This family of seven is all bowlers.

Julie said the children weren’t pushed into playing the game but they all enjoyed playing. “Liam, who is nearly 19, hasn’t been playing much this season but the rest of the family is absolutely enjoying it,” she said. “My husband started playing when my dad was alive, so he was playing when he was 20 and gave up when the kids came along and he started back 6 years ago. “Then our eldest, Ryan, decided he wanted to play and the rest just all followed on.”

Ned added that it was great to have the family together, playing bowls. “It’s something we do on a Saturday and you know your kids are out on the bowling green and not out doing whatever on the streets,” he said. “Bowling clubs are great for young kids, great atmosphere and they get to talk to a lot of older people who have a lot of knowledge.” Ned echoes his wife’s words that none of the children were forced to play. “If they want to play they play but they all seem to enjoy it and the younger you start the better you become, it really is,” Ned said.

There has been success for individual family members. “Ryan has won the under 25 regional championship twice, Julie has won a club championship at our previous club, Kyra was runner up in the novice singles at another club as you go through you do find you do accumulate some individual awards,” Ned said. “It’s definitely a game of skill and doesn’t matter how old you are.” Ned is a big fan of junior bowls and says every region has an Under 18 program. “Ballarat has the Ballarat Gold Diggers, which is a great thing, and our kids are involved in it, they get to mix with their own age group,” he said. “As a family there are not many sports you can play with your kids and achieve premierships and play on the same level as them and it doesn’t matter whether you are 9 or 90, it’s not that physical. Bowls is a mental thing. You can play with your kids on the same level.”

The Bedggood family play with the East Ballarat Bowling Club.