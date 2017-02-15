A Rocking Great Day for Rockabilly Festival

ANOTHER successful Ballarat Beat Rockabilly Festival was held over the weekend.

With glamour and style historic Lydiard Street was transformed into all things Rockabilly including the music, fashion, cars, dancing and fun.

Ballarat Beat had five stages featuring international, national and local bands. There were fashion parades, best dressed competitions, a Ballarat Beat

pin-up competition. The street party was popular and included a show and shine, trade stalls, dance demonstrations and live entertainment. 2017 also saw the introduction of the first Battle of the Bands, giving Rockabilly and Rock & Roll Bands a chance to join the 2018 Ballarat Beat Lineup.