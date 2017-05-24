“Here we go mother, on a shipless ocean. Pity us, pity the ocean, here we go.”

This apt quotation from Anne Carson, is at the beginning of this harrowing account of Nikki Gemmell’s mother’s death. Indeed there was no ship to help her, or her mother Elayn, in life or in death, and no pity for either of them as they coped with their individual crises. Without any hint or warning, Elayn Gemmell ended her own life, leaving Nikki and her brother with the burning question, “Why?” Until this clever writer decided to reco her innermost thoughts, her regrets, and her remembrances of her glamorous mother, there appeared to be no answer. Their relationship had not always been a smooth one what daughter and mother do not have some prickly passages as each grows older?

Tracing their journey together, and apart, is not easy but Nikki Gemmell tackles it with courage, and with total commitment. Was she envious of her mother? Did she love her enough? Ought she to have done more for her? Should she have recognised the signs of chronic pain her mother was experiencing? If so, would that pain have been reduced to a manageable level? Each time she questions herself, Nikki finds herself guilty, so that this account is a searing one, difficult to read. That she needed to write it is not in question, this daughter had to learn to live with her grief, and with the fact that her mother did not wish to live longer. Her mother’s choice had become her daughter’s enigma. “With her final act, Elayn has destroyed me. I fought for so long not to have her get to me. She has triumphed. I have lost. I am blindsided. By love.” Searing prose, as she comes to grips with life without her mother, and accepts the fact that it came down to her mother’s wish to end it all. Wanting to tell her mother all she has told us is part of her solution to this vexing situation, and it gives the reader hope in Nikki’s acceptance of this unwanted reality. Charming snapshots throughout the narrative give life to the writing, which, as always, is crisp, sharp and involving.

AFTER by NIKKI GEMMELL PUBLISHED by FOURTH ESTATE for a recommended $29.99