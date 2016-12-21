Alan Hives recieves Paul Harris award

ALAN HIVES commenced as a CFA volunteer at Kingston Fire Brigade in January 1976.

From that time he has served in the Kingston, Timboon, Ararat and Kingston-Allendale brigades, in addition to roles within the Creswick Group of Brigades. (Creswick Group encompasses 9 brigade – 460 members that cover an area just to the south of Daylesford, to Mollongghip in the east, Creswick in the south and Kooroocheang in the west). He is a very active operational member, a fire-fighter who has held the roles of Captain (8 years), 1st Lieutenant (10 years), Acting Secretary and Group Delegate within brigades. Within the Group, he has also held roles of Group Secretary (8 years), 1st Deputy Group Officer (6 years) and Group Officer (a role he’s currently in and has held for the last four years).

With his experience and knowledge in the area of fire prevention, Alan was asked by the District office to participate in the development and implementation of the Integrated Fire Management Planning process within Hepburn Shire. He has continued this involvement and has represented the Creswick

Group at both Municipal Fire Management and Emergency Management Committee meetings for many years.

As a Group Officer, Alan serves on the CFA District 15 Planning Committee this is a strategic committee with strong volunteer representation that provides direction on any matters impacting on brigade operations and viability. Alan’s operational history includes over 180 incidents (bush, grass and structure fires) in the last 6 years within the local and surrounding areas.

He has also joined numerous strike teams working both interstate and across Victoria. Within these teams, he has performed in both field-based roles (e.g. Sector Commander), and within Incident Management Teams in the Planning Section working directly with Incident Controllers.

Alan recently qualified as a Level 2 Incident Controller, which allows him to manage larger fires out in the field (fires that would involve crews from beyond the immediate area). He has been involved in responding to many significant fires over the years, including the Black Saturday fires in 2009, the Hazelwood coal mine fire from a few years ago and numerous campaign fires in the Grampians and North East Alpine areas. Alan Hives has received the following service awards: The CFA Long Service Award for 35 years’ service; The National Medal and 2nd clasp, indicating 35 years’ service – this is a Commonwealth medal awarded by the Governor General to personnel in Australia’s emergency services. It is Australia’s most awarded civilian medal and is presented for diligent service to operational members who put themselves at risk in the service of the community; National Emergency Medal – this is a Commonwealth medal awarded to members who rendered sustained service in response to the Victorian fires of February and March 2009 (including the Black Saturday fires). With a wealth of experience, insight and clear direction, Alan is a highly valued volunteer within CFA who performs senior management roles both fighting fires out in the field, and managing larger incidents from within an incident control centre. He is often sought out for his feedback on issues and emerging trends that helps to shape policy and operations both within the District and beyond. On Tuesday night the Rotary Club of Ballarat West presented Alan with the Paul Harris Fellow, the Rotary Foundation’s way of expressing its appreciation for a substantial contribution to its humanitarian and educational programs. Rotarians often designate a Paul Harris Fellow as a tribute to a person whose life demonstrates a shared purpose with the objectives of The Rotary Foundation. Alan has been a member of the Ballarat West Rotary Club for 20 years.