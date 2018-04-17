ALFREDTON READY TO MEET DELACOMBE Apr 17, 2018 22 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet CENTRAL POWER LINESMAN CAMERON ALLEN HAPPY TO SMILE FOR THE CAMERA AS HE CHECKS OUT THE NEWLY INSTALLED STREETLIGHTS ON THE CARNGHAM ROAD DEVELOPMENT. This photo was taken with consent and responsibility. Alan Marini DRONE IMAGING Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related