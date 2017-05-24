ALL JOIN IN

WITH Heritage Weekend just a couple of days away (May 27 and 28) students from the Federation University Arts Academy Ballarat have been pushing themselves to deliver their best performance over the two days.

Arts Academy Ballarat Director Bryce Ives said this is the biggest community engagement that the Arts Academy has undertaken. “We have works by our theatre music students, by our actors, our communication design students

and our visual arts students, all re-imagining and interpreting Ballarat’s heritage through performance, through visual art and through board games,” he said.

“The stuff that really excites me is that we are doing an original opera by Dr Rick Chew, one of our music theatre teachers, the operetta ‘The Spirit Level’ will be on twice a day, for free, at her Majesty’s Theatre and that’s a real chance to hear the amazing aural design of that theatre it will be an acoustic operetta, the way the theatre was intended to be.” First-year actors will be doing pop-up performances in the Mechanics

Institute Library while an incredible array of alumni will be putting on free performances in the Minerva

Room including music hall and children’s theatre performance. “We also have an exhibition in the Post Office building, which will be using animation and visual art,” Mr Ives said.

“So there is a real array of collaboration and community engagement happening throughout Heritage Weekend.”