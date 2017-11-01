All Souls’ Day Service

ALL Souls’ Day provides an opportunity to remember loved ones who have died. At a special service of thanksgiving and remembrance at Christ Church Anglican Cathedral the names of people who have died will be read out during the Eucharist and members of the congregation will be able to light candles in their memory. Keeping alive memories of those who have died and acknowledging the pain of sorrow of death are important in helping people through the grieving process.

At this year’s service Gabriel Faure’s Mass for the Dead, his Requiem in D Minor, will be performed by the choirs of Christ Church Cathedral, St Mary’s North Melbourne, with special guests VOX. Alison Ho and David Morley are the soloists with conductor Will Yates.

Bishop Garry Weatherill said that the Cathedral was fortunate to host this famous music for such a significant occasion.

“We invite members of all faiths and denominations to participate in the service of remembrance for people they have loved and cherished who have died, not just in the past year, and to listen to Faure’s Requiem, sung within the celebration of the Eucharist,” Bishop Garry said.

The service will be advertised through local health agencies, palliative care units and local funeral directors. The community can leave the names of deceased loved ones, that they want read out, in the week leading up to All Souls’ Day in the porch area of the Anglican Cathedral at 49 Lydiard Street South, Ballarat.

All Souls’ Day will be held on Sunday November 5, 2017, 5pm.