Starring Tom Cruise and Domhnall Gleeson

Cruise reunites with his Edge of Tomorrow director, Doug Liman, in this international escapade based on the real exploits of Barry Seal, a hustler and pilot unexpectedly recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert operations in U.S. history back in the 1980’s. Cruise plays Barry Seal a former commercial airline pilot-turnedCIA-recruit who becomes a drug smuggler. Seal jumps from ferrying illegal cigars on his TWA jet to setting up a government-funded front for a spate of secret aerial surveillance missions without much convincing, and barely bats an eyelid when he’s told to transport arms to Nicaragua. That’s where the cartel comes in; taking the weapons and getting Seal into narcotics trafficking, with an abundance of cash proving quite the incentive. He might be lying to his wife Lucy (Sarah Wright) about his job and to his CIA handler Monty Shafer (Domhnall Gleeson) about his extracurricular activities, but he’s otherwise soaring, until the cartel’s run-in with local authorities brings the heat back home. He escapes the law in Louisiana by moving his family to Arkansas, where his shack of a new house soon blossoms into a palatial base. Lucy is now onside and he’s hanging out with the paranoid Pablo Escobar for the feds, Enter his brother-in-law (Caleb Landry Jones) who complicates matters, as does the attention drawing amount of money now flowing through the previously sleepy small town. There’s no doubt, that Cruise is as much a guiding force as the film’s central figure. His hard work and extensive amount of screen time goes a long way towards making “American Made” work as well as it does. On a sad note, Hollywood stunt pilot Alan Purwin and another man, Carlos Berl, were killed in a 2015 crash of a small aircraft while filming this movie.

Rated MA 15plus 7 out of 10