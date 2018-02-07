“If you want to find Katherine, Look for Helen.

My grandmother, for all her confusion, had been spot on. The journalist in me had got busy, sifting through the fragments of her life, and in the end it had been a bitter old woman with advanced dementia, who had delivered the truth.” The truth? This debut novel takes the reader on a most interesting journey, until this unremarkable woman, becomes quite remarkable.

Katherine’s body is found by her daughter, Laura, when she opens the front door to find her mother’s body at the bottom of the stairs. She had broken her neck in her fall. After her father had left her mother and her small brother, Christopher, Laura had become extremely close to her mother, so her unexpected death left her devastated. As Christopher was living in Australia, so far away from England, she was endeavouring to cope with it on her own.

Fortunately, she thought, her mother’s dearest and oldest friend, Helen, would understand her loss better than anyone. In this she was correct. But for what reason? Herein lies the novel, as from the shadows and the secrets of Katherine’s life, emerges the startling truth.

Elisa Lodato, who is an English teacher, is a name to remember, if her future books are as intriguing as this

AN UNREMARKABLE BODY by ELISA LODOTO

PUBLISHED by WEIDENFELD & NICOLSON for a

recommended $29.90