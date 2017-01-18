Angst in Lydiard Street

LYDIARD Street residents have not given up the fight to stop a temporary bus interchange clogging up their residential street. Since learning of the proposal residents have been trying to get answers from a number of government bodies but have not received a satisfactory, if any, answers.

Bureaucracy has hit our city in an underhanded way and this bombshell was dropped on Lydiard Street North residents late in 2016.

The area is question is from the railway gates to Nolan Street.

It has a heritage overlay and several of the buildings are heritage listed. Public Transport Victoria (PTV) put forward the proposal to install more bus bays on Lydiard Street to deliver more frequent and direct bus services to Ballarat.

Residents claim that it will remove a further 41 valuable commuter car parking spaces and cause unbelievable traffic chaos as they fill the entire length of Lydiard Street North with up to 12 buses (with 14 bus routes) for 19 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Commuters and ordinary train travellers won’t even be able to get to the train for the chaos,” said resident Greg Honeyman. The street is already an accident waiting to happen, as we witnessed last Friday while speaking with residents. With the railway gates shut traffic was banking up along Lydiard Street (towards Nolan Street) and a number of impatient drivers crossed to the wrong side of the road, trying to get into Doveton Crescent and avoid the queue.

What they did not allow for were cars coming out of the railway car park and coming towards them.

We watched in horror as a woman in a dark SUV put her foot down and sped down the wrong side, only to be confronted by an oncoming car.

It is only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured, or worse. Residents say this is a regular occurrence and are worried that these incidents will only become worse with buses joining the line of cars.

Couple the road users with fumes and noise from the additional buses from this ‘temporary’ interchange and you have some very unpleasant conditions. “The reality of what is actually going on with this out-of-control proposal can happen to any community in Victoria,” Mr Honeyman said.

PTV claims that ‘extensive consultation for the Ballarat Bus Network took place in June of last year and we received 700 feedback submissions’, a claim that residents refute.

“At around 4.30pm on 1 December 2016, the residents each received a mobile phone call from a representative of PTV inviting them to a ‘private’ meeting to be held at 6.00pm that evening at the Ballarat Mechanics Institute,” Mr Honeyman said. “As the meeting progressed, it became clear that we were having a bombshell dropped on us from a great height. We were advised that all of Ballarat’s 15 public transport bus routes were to be centred in one location. The chosen location was to be outside our homes. Work would commence immediately and the bus interchange would be operational by 29 January.” Residents have been active, collecting over 1,100 signatures on a petition that has been submitted to politicians and relevant authorities, including The Hon. Jacinta Allan Minister for Public Transport, asking that the petitions be tabled in Parliament. They have had communication with the Victorian Ombudsman and the National Trust has been advised re potential heritage impacts of this proposal, amongst a number of other initiatives.

Considering the small number of passengers who currently utilise the bus service it appears that residents will be put through unnecessary stress.

Residents have invited politicians and PTV to see firsthand the existing traffic problems and the underutilized bus service, but none have taken up the offer. “We are expecting to wake up one morning and find the street covered with temporary fencing with tradesmen, concreters and linemarking people working feverishly to meet their self-imposed deadline,” Mr Honeyman said. The Miner posed a number of questions to the PTV and below is there response from spokesperson Jake McLaughlan.

“The Ballarat community told us that they need a bus network with more direct and frequent services, better coverage and better connections to train stations, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” he said. “Introducing this new and improved network will mean that more passengers can leave their car at home to get to Ballarat Station, as well as a number of other key destinations across the city starting on 29 January. “Plans to install an extra seven temporary bus bays on Lydiard Street North to deliver more frequent bus services were also discussed with council and residents in November.”

What no-one will say is how long ‘temporary’ will be.