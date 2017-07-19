IT was another successful weekend for the annual Eureka Arms and Militaria Fair, which was held at the Wendouree Sports and Events Centre last Saturday and Sunday.

Over 1200 people walked through the doors – some to buy others to look at the wide range of all things military.

Hosted by the Ballarat Arms and Militaria Collectors Society the Fair has been an attraction for over 25 years and for two days the venue is turned into a hub of trading stalls and historical memorabilia including antique and modern arms, medals, books, knives and swords, uniforms and so much more.

Coupled with history groups the event was popular with families who took advantage of the indoor event during the chilly weather.