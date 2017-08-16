Annual Ploughing match Old and the new on Show

THE local Ballarat Ploughing Association are holding the Annual Ploughing match at Rocklyn on Friday 25th& Saturday 26th August. Entries have been received from N.E. Victoria, Gippsland, Colac, even one from Tasmania as well as our own local ploughmen. This year the Vintage Class has 16 entries and much enthusiasm from the younger ploughmen who will be competing for the first time. Many of the Genius trailing plough will be competing together with 2 furrow ploughs being pulled by the mighty little grey fergy. Also the conventional competition two furrow ploughs together with the reversible ploughs you be competing over the two days.

Competition starts at 11.00 am both on both days. We are hoping for rain a few days before the event and this will make ploughing conditions perfect.

For further particulars contact Ian Smith on Mobile 0408 518301.