Art Exhibition in Meredith

ENTITLED ‘Object Impressions’ the latest exhibition by visual artist Samantha Thompson, from Lethbridge, opens on Saturday the 28th April 2018, from 3-5 PM at The BOP Arts co-op HQ, 10 Wallace Street Meredith.

Stuffed into cabinets, stacked in antique shops, filling drawers and handed down as heirlooms, you will find all sorts of domestic art. This series explores themes of identity, feminism and family history,our identity reflected in what we choose to collect and value.

Looking back is a great way of gaining perspective when looking forward. It is this perspective that Samantha attributes to this varied and colourful collection of works, spanning several centuries of events and inspiration.

Samantha’s current collection of work has been well received by several established curated art exhibitions in the last 10 months, winning the Waverly Art Prize (Print section), picking up an honourable mention for printmaking in the Hornsby Art Prize, and being a finalist in the National Still Life Awards and Wyndham Art Prize. Two pieces from this collection have been acquired by the Gladstone Reginal Art Gallery, in Queensland.

Samantha ‘s latest works are in reduction linocut, a printmaking technique that starts with one piece of lino and gradually over multiple layers of colour and cutting produces complex effects on paper.

‘Object Impressions’ is a series of 30 pieces, produced in the last 12 months.

This body of work will also be featured at The Tokyo International Art Fair in May 2018.