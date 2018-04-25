Aunty Marlene Gilson – Artist

The Biennale of Sydney is an international festival of contemporary art, held every two years.

It is the largest and best attended contemporary visual arts event in the country and 2018 is showcasing 70 artists presenting work at seven venues across Sydney from March 16 until June 11, 2018.

This year only four Australian artists are on the impressive list including paintings by Wathaurung elder Marlene Gilson.

When she took up a painting brush, only 10 years ago, Aunty Marlene had no inkling that one day her paintings would be gracing the walls throughout the world.

From her home studio in Gordon, then, as now, she just wants to paint and being a part of such prestigious festival is unfathomable.

It was through her daughter, Deanne, also an artist, that an approach was made by the Biennale artistic director, Mami Kataoka to have Aunty Marlene be a part of the festival.

“I said to Deanne I can’t go in it, I’m too busy and she said ‘mum this is the biennale, you are going in it’,” Aunty Marlene explained.

“So I go up there and I don’t feel right, out of my comfort zone.” As she doesn’t like to fly, it was a very long bus and train trip for her and her husband Barry but well worth it.

From the collection that was sent to the Sydney Biennale, most of which were in collections, three paintings were for sale.

“Some businessman from San Francisco bought the three and he is donating then to the San Francisco Contemporary Art Museum – and I was blown away by that and he has invited me to go to America and sort of talk about them and maybe unveil them – but I don’t fly so I don’t know…” Aunty Marlene said.

“When you see the paintings hanging up in Sydney it’s amazing. To see these famous artists from all over the world and here you are and you think, what am I doing here? They are all represented by galleries, I’m not.” In all 10 of Aunty Marlene’s paintings are in Biennale including Captain Cook’s landing at Botany Bay, the Eureka Stockade, Jones Circus at Eureka, and Bunjil’s Final Resting Place, Race Meeting at Lal Lal Falls.

As a young woman Marlene wanted to attend art school but had to take on family responsibilities, starting work at age 14 after her father had an accident and passed away.

“I was a really good student at school and my friend and I were going to go to art school, she went but I could never do it,” she said.

“I had to help support the family life got in the way (of art) but it was a good life.

“So now I am actually living in my dream, doing what I always wanted to do.” Aunty Marlene took up painting after recovering from cancer.

“We used to sit in the chair and I couldn’t do anything at the time and I said to Barry my husband, if you don’t find me something to do I will go nuts,” she said.

“So he cut out a whole lot of little houses and I painted five villages for the kids; that’s how I started.

“I don’t do many (paintings) a year; I’m not going to stress out about it. They take so long.

“My goal was to tell the story of my people, to put us back on the map because we were all not supposed to be here.

“There was a story in the local paper that there were no surviving Wathaurung and they were going to hand our land over to someone else, to some other mob and then my brother spoke up and said we have to let them know who we are.” So Marlene does that, through her art.

A lot of her knowledge that is put on canvas comes from listening to stories her grandmother told her and through research.

“I haven’t done a real lot of paintings, lucky to have done 50 – maybe 10 big ones and a lot of little ones, which keeps them at a reasonable price,” Aunty Marlene said.

With paintings currently hanging in the Art Gallery of Ballarat and the National Gallery of Victoria and a ‘mindblowing’ exhibition in the National Gallery of Australia to be held in May, which will then travel to Tasmania, Aunty Marlene said she has to pinch herself every so often just so she knows it is all real.