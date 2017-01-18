Aussie Day Weekend Fundraiser BBQ to raise funds for local emergency services

AUSSIES can once again help raise much needed funds for local volunteer emergency services through Bunnings’ annual Aussie Day Weekend Fundraiser BBQ, held at all stores on Saturday 28 January 2017. Greater Ballarat residents are encouraged to support the Talbot Fire Brigade by heading down to Bunnings Warehouse Ballarat, between 9am & 4pm, to buy a snag or make a donation. Team members will be running sausage sizzles with support from local emergency services volunteers, with every cent raised going directly to support the Talbot Fire Brigade.

CFA Chief Officer Steve Warrington said he is pleased that Bunnings is once again offering their support to emergency services through this great initiative. “This time of year is a critical one for fire and emergency services. We are prepared, and you need to be too. If you have not done so already, discuss with your family what you’ll do if a fire starts nearby. Follow the daily Fire Danger Rating forecast and always monitor conditions on hot, dry, windy days.” CFA Chief Officer Steve Warrington, is also inviting everyone to visit Bunnings Warehouse Ballarat to grab a snag.

“We thank Bunnings and their customers for providing this opportunity to support the dedicated CFA members and the invaluable work they do in protecting our communities,” Steve said. Bunnings Warehouse Ballarat Complex Manager, Justin Catley, said the Aussie Day Weekend Fundraiser BBQ is a way for team members and all Australians to show their appreciation for the great work done by local volunteer emergency services around the country. “The team is really excited to get behind the barbecue to help raise vital funds for our local Country Fire Authority,” said Justin. Family activities, fun games and entertainment will also be held throughout the day.