AUSTRALIA DAY AWARDS GO TO PHIL ROBERTS AND NEVILLE ODDIE

The Australia Day 2017

Honours List THE Governor-General and Chancellor of the Order of Australia, His Excellency General the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove AK MC (Retd), has approved 958 awards to be announced today in the Australia Day 2017 Honours List. The Australia Day 2017 Honours List recognises a diverse range of contributions and service across all fields, including professional endeavours, community work, Australia’s Defence Force and Emergency Services.

“To all recipients, I offer my deepest congratulations, admiration and respect for your contribution to our nation,” the GovernorGeneral said. “We are fortunate as a community to have so many outstanding people willing to dedicate themselves to the betterment of our nation and it is only fitting that they have today been recognised through the Australian Honours system.” Locally Neville James Oddie has been recognised for service to conservation, and to reconciliation with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM). Mr Oddie’s service includes: Member, Ballarat Chapter, Australian Conservation Foundation, during 1980s; Collaborator, Grassland Monitoring Program, Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority, current. Project Officer, Hopkins Basin (waterways management and land care), 1990s-early 2000s; Past Treasurer, Brolga Recovery Group, BirdLife Ballarat and Committee Member, 2000s; Member, Ballarat Branch, Australians for Native Title and Reconciliation (ANTaR), 1990s-2000s; Volunteer Member, Snake Valley Fire Brigade, Country Fire Authority Victoria, since 1980; Volunteer Community Firefighter, (non CFA), 1965-1980. Philip McKenzie Roberts was also honoured with an OAM for service to the community of Ballarat. Service includes: Club Historian, Rotary Club of Ballarat West, current and President, 20072008 and Member, since 1991; Ballarat Mechanics Institute: Secretary, since 1999; President, 20042007 and since 2016; Co-editor, ‘Under Minerva’s Gaze: Ballarat Mechanics Institute, 1859-2009’, 2010; Historian, current; Life Member, current. Secretary, Ballarat District Scouts, 2008-2016 and Historian and author, “Golden Centenary of Scouting, Ballarat District’, 2009; Invited Historian, Ballarat Avenue of Honour, current. Ballarat Clarendon College: Author, ‘Golden Heritage’ (school history), 2004; Author, ‘One Hundred and Fifty Years’ (revised school history), 2014. Author, ‘Duty Always, 1970-1982’, Ballarat High School. Author, ‘Ballarat High Centenary History’, Ballarat High School, 2007. Club Historian, Ballarat Golf Club, since 1995. President, Ballarat Sportsmens Club, 2005-2006. President, Ballarat Royal Tennis Club, 2002-2004 and Director and author of books for the club’s 20th anniversary (1984-2004) and 30th anniversary (1984-2014). Life Member, Australian College of Educators. Author of a range of publications including: ‘Golf at the Arch’ (centenary history), 1995; ‘Roosters: the history of the North Ballarat Football Club 1882-2002’, 2003; ‘This is Ballarat: Yesterday, today, tomorrow’, 2010; ‘Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society, 19852006’, 2006; ‘Love Your Feet More Olivers Boots, 18872012’, 2013; ‘Paint Flowing Through Your Veins Haymes Paint, 1935-2015’, 2016.

Mr Roberts said he was very honoured and surprised. “I am grateful for the support of my wife, Geraldine,” he said.

“Probably for me, the main thing is the writing of the books, and I have written a book each year for 16 years and each time you meet a new group of people, you have to research a new area, you find out lots of things you didn’t know and it’s a privilege. “We have always had high quality publications because I have had a professional photographer, Terry Hope and a professional designer, Stuart Fountain, and as a team we have been able to put together good publications. “Geraldine has been the back-up but she has also given me the space and a lot of other things that you need to do that she has taken care of to enable me to have the time.” Mr Roberts has been acknowledged for a number of things that he has been involved in but says his involvement with the Mechanics Institute has a strong focus. “It’s a not-for-profit organisation and there have been many challenges to keep it functioning well,” he said. “I have been very fortunate to be a part of the team to have overseen the renovations and been able to have input.”