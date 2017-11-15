Here is one of our country’s best known chefs telling us about the food available in our country, from the coast and from the country itself.

Even for someone like this reviewer, one of the worst cooks ever, this makes fascinating reading.

Added to that is the joy of the photographs.

These include shots of the food involved, as you would expect, and shots of scenery, on coast and in the country.

There’s a fine touch too in the end papers breaking waves, and a line of trees beside a country road.

The recipes are certainly not for meat and three veg ( which used to be just about all that was offered here years ago), but they are not beyond he reach of the betterthan-average cook in his/her own kitchen.

For example, “Egg, Bacon and Tomato Tart” is simple enough for all, but looks so delicious that it tempted me.

It worked! The instructions for making an omelette are straightforward too, and would be of great help to anyone who finds this unusually difficult.

It is a little early, but MATT MORAN’S AUSTRALIAN FOOD would make a most acceptable Christmas gift, to be treasured for many Christmases to come.

AUSTRALIAN FOOD by MATT MORAN PUBLISHED by MURDOCH BOOKS for a recommended $45