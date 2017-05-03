Australian-French Friendship Forged in the Horror of War

By Russell Luckock

ALL hell broke loose before dawn ninety-nine years ago outside the tiny village of Le Hamel in NW France. For the Australian brigades had been charged with driving back the German army which was entrenched around Villiers Brettoneux village to the east of the city of Amiens with its magnificent cathedral. The Australians were, for the first time, under the command of their own in General Sir John Monash and he had painstakingly developed a plan that would break the trench-warfare stalemate and help to drive the occupying enemy out of France. Monash likened his plan to an orchestra where all the individual pieces came together on cue with impeccable timing to provide a coordinated whole. He used artillery, tanks and aircraft to support his troops in a highly coordinated movement that was so successful that it is still being studied by NATO military strategists today. His rumbling early tanks had effective fire-power and could re-supply ammunition and medical supplies, as did his few aircraft, to the rapidly advancing troops. The attack was further enabled by the ‘creeping barrage’ whereby his now highly-trained artillery would hit the German trenches and gradually lift their sights as the Australian infantry advanced underneath. Monash estimated that it would take 90 minutes to achieve their objectives and he was out by only four minutes! So ended this small but highly successful campaign that would set the scene for driving the enemy north out of the Somme valley after years of unbelievable destruction and loss of young lives. The ever-grateful French still remember the support that they and their army received almost a century ago. Anzac Day is commemorated at the beautifullymaintained Australian military cemetery as well as at the war memorial in the heart of Villiers Brettoneux where the adjacent Town Hall depicts two kangaroos high up on its tower. The French-Australian connection grew even stronger when Victorian school-children heard that the Villiers Brettoneux school had been totally destroyed. Soon after the end of WW1 they organised a ‘mile of pennies’ to help rebuild the French school and their hall still has the sign up that says ‘N’oublion jamais l’Australie’ –let us never forget Australia. This was reciprocated after the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires when their schoolchildren raised funds that helped to rebuild burnt schools in Victoria.