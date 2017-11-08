B.D.B.D MIDWEEK PENNANT RESULTS

THE BDBD State Fours Champions are Helen Sculley, Janine Roberts, Sandy Grano and Michelle Tait from City Oval.

They defeated the Buninyong team of Yvonne Clark, Helen Slater, Pam Hayes and Barbara Glover.

Buninyong started well scoring a 7 on one end, but City Oval regained their composure and gradually extended their lead to go onto win the game.

This game was played at the Victoria Bowling Club last Friday in windy and cold conditions.

The City Oval Team will now go onto play in the Regional Finals in the New Year.

The BDBD will again take part in Springfest this year.

Lawn Bowls will be demonstrated at the Springfest SportsZONE located at a View Point Site.

Owls Victoria as well as John Emerson from Bowls Australia will be in attendance.

Everyone is welcome to “come and give bowls a go” Any Bowlers who can assist on this day, please contact Ross Jones at BMS Bowling Club.

The BDBD Novelty Fours will be held at Learmonth Bowling Club on Monday 20th November.

Entries are down and more entries would be appreciated, closing date is 13th November. This is a Mixed Event. Please contact Helene Stenning to enter.