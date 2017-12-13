Ballaarat Yacht Club Racing on the Lake

Ballaarat Yacht Club 18/11/2017 A great days sailing with good sun and winds from the south and a fleet of 30 boats sailing. A good test for the Lasers who would be going to Stawell sailing club for the interclub races on Sunday the 9th December . Race 18 had all but one Jubilee sailing and was a wonderful sight with 11 out on the water and 12 lasers.

Report on the sailing at Stawell to follow

Race 17 Results

Jubilee Class Scratch

1st Scorpion – Charlie Weatherly

2nd Sapphire-Mike Cantwell

3rd Lady HamiltonEd Phillips

Jubilee Class Handicap

1st Sapphire-Mike Cantwell

2nd Lady HamiltonLesley Davies

3rd Scorpion – Charlie Weatherly

Laser Class Scratch

1st I fink you freaky-Rohan Allan

2nd GustoPeter Coburn

3rd Frog StompNeville Bilney

Laser Class Handicap

1st I I fink you freaky-Rohan Allan

2nd GustoPeter Coburn

3rd Frog StompNeville Bilney

Misc Class Scratch

1st The Great go Getter-Dave Wilson

2nd Polaris Mal Wilson

Misc Class Handicap

1st The Great Go Getter – Dave Wilson

2nd Polari – Mal Willis

Results Race 18

Jubilee Class Scratch

1st ScorpionCharles Weatherly

2nd Sapphire-Mike Cantwell

3rdCourmegone-John Brewer

Jubilee Class Handicap

1st Sapphire-Mike Cantwell

2nd Scorpion-Charles weatherly

3rd Lady Hamilton-Ed Phillips

Laser Class Scratch

1st Frogstomp-Neville Bilney

2nd Gusto-Peter Coburn

3rd Raider Crusader-Jason Hegart

Laser Class Handicap

1st I Rapid Eye MovementDavid Youlden

2nd Femme FetaleEliza craig

3rd Raider Crusder-Jason Hegart

Misc Class Scratch

1st Avanti Anche-Michael Morrow

2nd The Great Go GetterDave Wilson

3rd Pacer 11Cooper Brown

Misc Class Handicap

1st Avanti Anche-Michael Morrow

2nd The Great Go GetterDave Wilson

3rd Pacer 11Cooper Brown.