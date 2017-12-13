Ballaarat Yacht Club Racing on the Lake

Ballaarat Yacht Club 18/11/2017 A great days sailing with good sun and winds from the south and a fleet of 30 boats sailing. A good test for the Lasers who would be going to Stawell sailing club for the interclub races on Sunday the 9th December . Race 18 had all but one Jubilee sailing and was a wonderful sight with 11 out on the water and 12 lasers.
Report on the sailing at Stawell to follow
Race 17 Results
Jubilee Class Scratch
1st Scorpion – Charlie Weatherly
2nd Sapphire-Mike Cantwell
3rd Lady HamiltonEd Phillips
Jubilee Class Handicap
1st Sapphire-Mike Cantwell
2nd Lady HamiltonLesley Davies
3rd Scorpion – Charlie Weatherly
Laser Class Scratch
1st I fink you freaky-Rohan Allan
2nd GustoPeter Coburn
3rd Frog StompNeville Bilney
Laser Class Handicap
1st I I fink you freaky-Rohan Allan
2nd GustoPeter Coburn
3rd Frog StompNeville Bilney
Misc Class Scratch
1st The Great go Getter-Dave Wilson
2nd Polaris Mal Wilson
Misc Class Handicap
1st The Great Go Getter – Dave Wilson
2nd Polari – Mal Willis
Results Race 18
Jubilee Class Scratch
1st ScorpionCharles Weatherly
2nd Sapphire-Mike Cantwell
3rdCourmegone-John Brewer
Jubilee Class Handicap
1st Sapphire-Mike Cantwell
2nd Scorpion-Charles weatherly
3rd Lady Hamilton-Ed Phillips
Laser Class Scratch
1st Frogstomp-Neville Bilney
2nd Gusto-Peter Coburn
3rd Raider Crusader-Jason Hegart
Laser Class Handicap
1st I Rapid Eye MovementDavid Youlden
2nd Femme FetaleEliza craig
3rd Raider Crusder-Jason Hegart
Misc Class Scratch
1st Avanti Anche-Michael Morrow
2nd The Great Go GetterDave Wilson
3rd Pacer 11Cooper Brown
Misc Class Handicap
1st Avanti Anche-Michael Morrow
2nd The Great Go GetterDave Wilson
3rd Pacer 11Cooper Brown.