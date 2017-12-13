Home Sport Ballaarat Yacht Club Racing on the Lake

Ballaarat Yacht Club Racing on the Lake

168
The small boats fight it out to the finish with Neville Bilney guiding Frog Stomp on the outside.

Ballaarat Yacht Club 18/11/2017 A great days sailing with good sun and winds from the south and a fleet of 30 boats sailing. A good test for the Lasers who would be going to Stawell sailing club for the interclub races on Sunday the 9th December . Race 18 had all but one Jubilee sailing and was a wonderful sight with 11 out on the water and 12 lasers.

Report on the sailing at Stawell to follow

Race 17 Results

Jubilee Class Scratch
1st Scorpion – Charlie Weatherly
2nd Sapphire-Mike Cantwell
3rd Lady HamiltonEd Phillips

Jubilee Class Handicap
1st Sapphire-Mike Cantwell
2nd Lady HamiltonLesley Davies
3rd Scorpion – Charlie Weatherly

Laser Class Scratch
1st I fink you freaky-Rohan Allan
2nd GustoPeter Coburn
3rd Frog StompNeville Bilney

Laser Class Handicap
1st I I fink you freaky-Rohan Allan
2nd GustoPeter Coburn
3rd Frog StompNeville Bilney

Misc Class Scratch
1st The Great go Getter-Dave Wilson
2nd Polaris Mal Wilson

Misc Class Handicap
1st The Great Go Getter – Dave Wilson
2nd Polari – Mal Willis

Results Race 18

Jubilee Class Scratch
1st ScorpionCharles Weatherly
2nd Sapphire-Mike Cantwell
3rdCourmegone-John Brewer

Jubilee Class Handicap
1st Sapphire-Mike Cantwell
2nd Scorpion-Charles weatherly
3rd Lady Hamilton-Ed Phillips

Laser Class Scratch
1st Frogstomp-Neville Bilney
2nd Gusto-Peter Coburn
3rd Raider Crusader-Jason Hegart

Laser Class Handicap
1st I Rapid Eye MovementDavid Youlden
2nd Femme FetaleEliza craig
3rd Raider Crusder-Jason Hegart

Misc Class Scratch
1st Avanti Anche-Michael Morrow
2nd The Great Go GetterDave Wilson
3rd Pacer 11Cooper Brown

Misc Class Handicap
1st Avanti Anche-Michael Morrow
2nd The Great Go GetterDave Wilson
3rd Pacer 11Cooper Brown.

