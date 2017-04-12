STITCHING together a love of sewing, baking, and nostalgia the highly successful Ballarat Apron Festival returns this year to celebrate all things apron. Connecting with the Ballarat Heritage Weekend (27and 28 May 2017), the festival will showcase a range of vintage and modern aprons, focusing on their variety and the people who wear them. The only apron festival in the world, the Ballarat Apron Festival was established in 2013 and is run by a small team of dedicated volunteers who know how to put on an apron and get the job done. Its uniqueness has attracted international interest and is a wonderful asset to the Ballarat community. This year’s festival will embrace the theme ‘A Day in the Life of an Apron’ in the 1950s and will feature displays of vintage, modern and competition aprons as well as craft opportunities, a makers market, and the chance to enjoy morning or afternoon tea.

This year’s event will also host a special exhibit of aprons from the ABC Costume Collection, including items from the popular The Doctor Blake Mysteries television series, which is based in Ballarat. Organiser Lynne Sheedy said the reason behind the Apron Festival was community connectivity and to have fun around aprons. “Aprons are all about doing activities, jobs, not so much the stereotype –but butchers, carpenters and all of those that wear them, so its activity and creativity and we are just exploiting that area,” Ms Sheedy said. “The interest since that first festival has been great, we have a business in Hong Kong that’s interested in doing a display over there, so they have contacted us and we are going through negotiation stages now with them, we have an apron artist who does oil canvas paintings and she has contacted us and would like to come and display her paintings (she is from Canada), we have a little country town in England that wants to develop a ‘sister city’ relationship so they can do a similar festival over there.” This year’s festival will include a photo, colouring in competition for the children and involvement from many local schools. There will also be heritage displays including a private collection of Freemason aprons. Entries for the Apron Making Competition are now open and with interest growing from overseas and interstate, competition for the honour of being named champion apron maker should be fierce! Application forms are online at http://www.ballaratapronfestival. org, so get sewing and share the apron love.

Entries close on Thursday 11 May 2017.

The Ballarat Apron Festival is being held during the Heritage weekend on Saturday 27May and Sunday 28 May 2017 in St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Dawson St South, Ballarat.