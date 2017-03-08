Ballarat Blue Light Student of the Month Award

THE Ballarat Blue Light Student of the Month Awards were introduced in 2016 in 11 local primary schools and has expanded with 2 further schools, Delacombe Primary and Sebastopol Primary coming on board in 2017. The awards were introduced to expand the awareness of “Blue Light” and have become a highlight for many students.

Each month two students are awarded the Blue Light Student of the Month Award, one student from Foundation to Grade 3 and one student from Grade 4 to Grade 6, and is recognised for their positive school attendance, respect for their fellow classmates, their classroom teacher and everyone else in the school ground making their local school ground a great place to be. Winning students receive an engraved medal, framed certificate and free double pass to the next Blue Light Disco. Coordinator of the initiative, Leading Senior Constable Des Hudson said “The initiative is a great partnership between local police and schools and is creating a broader awareness of our Blue Light activities. This year we will still run our monthly dance / disco events but we are also going to introduce a Blue Light Bowling Night and also 2 Blue Light Movie Nights later in the year. These are all possible because of the generous support of local Ballarat businesses. Every disco we give away family passes to a variety of Ballarat attractions which is strengthening families through active participation. “

Ballarat Blue Light Discos run on the 3rd Friday of every month February – November and the 2nd Friday in December at the Sebastopol RSL Hall, Beverin St Sebastopol.

Discos run from7PM – 9PM at a cost of $7 per child. There are no pass outs and the events are fully supervised. For more information people should follow on Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.