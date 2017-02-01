EVERY year, the City of Ballarat Australia Day Awards are presented to the Ballarat Citizen of the Year, Ballarat Young Citizen of the Year and Community Event of the Year, recognising their positive contribution to the local community. In 2017, 81 remarkable individuals and 7 great events were nominated by community members. The 2017 City of Ballarat Australia Day Awardwinners: Ballarat Citizen of the Year – Kath Morton Kath Morton has been recognised for her lifetime of community work, most notably her work to improve the lives of refugees and asylum seekers in Australia. Kath is a foundation member of Ballarat Rural Australians for Refugees; she organises regular visits to people detained at Melbourne Immigration and Transit Accommodation in Melbourne, raises funds for the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre and lobbies the Federal Government seeking changes to refugee policy. Kath’s award is recognition of her commitment to multi-culturalism and the value of diversity; and her contribution more broadly through involvement with; the social arts project ‘Rebel Elders’, the Ballarat Interfaith group and the Bereavement Team of St Patrick’s Cathedral. Ballarat Young Citizen of the Year – Chloe Waddell Chloe Waddell began raising funds for charity when she was just four years old. In the years since she has volunteered her time and raised funds for numerous causes and not for profit organisations including: Red Cross, Salvation Army, Daffodil Day, Royal Melbourne Children’s Hospital, Relay for Life, MS, Clean-up Australia, tree planting, SecondBite food delivery program and the Bali Children’s Project, spending two weeks in Bali donating goods to schools, kindergartens and orphanage at her own expense. Chloe works to improve the situation of others and is an outstanding example of how that can be an exciting and fulling way of life. Ballarat Community Event of the Year Inaugural Brown Hill Community Festival

In October last year hundreds of people gathered at the Brown Hill Recreation Reserve to enjoy the Inaugural Brown Hill Community Festival. It was a celebration of all that is great about being part of the Brown Hill Community. Fifteen local not for profit, sporting and activity groups took part in the community-building event; strong connections and relationships were established, and performances by local children were a highlight.