Ballarat City News 9th March 2017

Works underway at Cardigan Village Community Centre

WORKS have begun on the refurbishment of the Cardigan Village Community Centre including reconfiguration of the existing layout to provide better access, more open space, new kitchen and toilet facilities, and improve the aesthetics of the current facility.

Local company, Masterson Builders Pty Ltd, is constructing the project, with completion scheduled for mid-2017. The $280,000 redevelopment is fully funded by the City of Ballarat.

The Community Centre redevelopment is the latest in a series of local projects completed in Cardigan Village.

• In 2016, the redeveloped Cardigan Village Children’s Centre began operating as a kindergarten and playgroup space. The project was funded with $150,000 from the State Government Department of Education and Training and $50,000 from the City of Ballarat.

• Officially opened in December 2015, the $100,000 unisex, fully accessible public toilet at the Cardigan Village Park was recognised as a key local community priority.

These projects were identified as local priorities and delivered to the Cardigan Village community as part of Council’s Engaging Communities Program.

Local Government Mayoral Advisory Panel Selected

MINISTER for Local Government Natalie Hutchins has unveiled the make-up of her third Local Government Mayoral Advisory Panel. Thirteen Mayors have been selected for the panel and will meet with Ms Hutchins four times in 2017. The Mayors will provide advice on a wide range of matters of interest to the local government sector, including the ongoing review of the Local Government Act. Advice from the inaugural panel in 2016 played a pivotal role in informing the Andrews Labor Government’s ongoing reforms to strengthen the local government sector. The Panel first met with Ms Hutchins last week and is made up of:

•Cr Dinny Adem, Mayor of Greater Shepparton City Council

•Cr Jennifer Anderson, Mayor of Macedon Ranges Shire Council

•Cr Ray Argento, Mayor of South Gippsland Shire Council

•Cr Henry Barlow, Mayor of Wyndham City Council

•Cr Mary-Ann Brown, Mayor of Southern Grampians Shire Council

•Cr Jami Klisaris, Mayor of Stonnington City Council

•Cr Kim Le Cerf, Mayor of Darebin City Council

•Cr Geoffrey Lovett, Mayor of Central Goldfields Shire Council

•Cr Jim Memeti, Mayor of Greater Dandenong City Council

•Cr Margaret O’Rourke, Mayor of Greater Bendigo City Council

•Cr David Pollard, Mayor of Buloke Shire Council •Cr Rhonda Sanderson, Mayor of Mitchell Shire Council

•Cr Anna Speedie, Mayor of Wodonga City Council. Lydiard Street works to improve accessibility and safety

The City of Ballarat has commenced works to upgrade the footpath and car parking in Lydiard Street to provide easier and safer access for residents and visitors. The works include raising the footpath to remove the step up to the entrance of the Regent Cinema. The existing parking area at this location will be a dedicated drop-off and pick-up zone with a high visibility path to an access ramp. Two accessible parks with access ramps will be provided adjacent to the zone. The upgrade will make a significant and positive difference for patrons, particularly people with mobility issues or with prams, providing safer and easier access to the cinema and local businesses. The works are underway and are scheduled for completion in April, with care taken to provide minimal disruption to the public. The infrastructure works are funded in the existing City of Ballarat 2016/17 Budget.