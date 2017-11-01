Ballarat Cricket Association Girls Only Cricket Hub

THE Ballarat Cricket Association is excited to announce the establishment of the ‘Girls Cricket Hub’.

The association will host Milo In2CRICKET, T20 BLAST and a Girls Only Competitions all at Victoria Park, with the season launch last Friday.

The Ballarat Cricket Association is one of the first within the country to establish this female specific cricket hub.

It was all developed by a working group consisting of a combination of girls and women who have been part of the existing pathways, female participation experts and administrators and a few experienced cricketers within the Ballarat Cricket Association.

The programs aim to develop the girl’s skills and knowledge of the game, whilst maximising participation, fun and enjoyment in a female inclusive environment.

There will be music, colour, skills zone and a family friendly atmosphere.

Programs are suited for those aged 5 to 15 years of age (but not excluded to).

Greg Wakeling BCA Operations Officer said he was thrilled to have the Commonwealth Bank on board.

Representing the Commonwealth Bank Terry Ryan said, “On behalf of the bank we are very proud to support the program for two years.”