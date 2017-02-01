Ballarat & District Bowls

VICTORIA Bowling Club’s President Robert Chapman was very pleased with the roll up for the Club’s 2017 Australia Day Fours tournament, with 24 teams participating representing the following clubs: Ballarat, BMS, Central Wendouree, Invermay, Mt Xavier, Ocean Grove, Sebastopol, Webbcona as well as members from their own Club.

The afternoon formalities started with the playing of the national anthem, which then followed with the planting of two shrubs in the gardens of the bowling club to commemorate the men and ladies who have since passed, and in particular recognising Ken “Doc” Clements, a member who had played over 500 games with the club and was a past President and Coach of the Club, who passed away recently, and also Molly Harris, a long time secretary of the Ladies’ Committee who passed away earlier in the season.

It was a fine warm afternoon that made well for a great afternoon of bowls. The format of play for the afternoon was 3 games with 2 games of 6 ends and the final game of 8 ends. The winning rink was Alan Callow’s rink comprising of Julie Nimmo, Bob Whitcher, John Nimmo and Alan. Runners up were Neil Capuano, Jim Moran, Wayne Sauders and Max Capuano.