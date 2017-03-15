Ballarat Division wins Regional Events

by Margaret Wilkins

CENTRAL Wendouree player Elizabeth Kierce representing the Ballarat Division, was successful in winning the Regional State Singles Event held at Maryborough Highland Club on Monday. Her first game was with Bev Holmes representin the Central Highlands Division. On a holding green in the morning both players had a few problems adjusting to the weight. Trailing in the game Elizabeth managed to claw back the deficit to go onto win 25/18. taking her into the final against Leanne Wallis from the Goldfields Division. With perfect conditions and the green having picked up speed Elizabeth came out with confidence and played consistent bowls throughout the game never letting her opponent get in front. Although Leanne played some beautiful draw bowls, Elizabeth was able to play a few telling up shots when down, to go on to claim the title 25/16 In the Mixed Pairs event played at Smeaton Sunday, Webbcona pair Brett Mahoney and Jenny Shepherd won their first game against Goldfields Division. Their second game was against the Central Highland Division pair Danny Fortune and Brenda Wesley. In a close contest at the conclusion of the thirteenth end Ballarat led by 2 shots. On the 16th end Ballarat was down by 3 when they drew the perfect shot to take the end and a lead of 7 shots. Goldfields won one more end but by the 18th, Ballarat had a lead of 6 and won the game 22/14 to claim the title. In the Ladies Triples, Central Wendouree Trio Margaret O’Meara, Sally McCracken and Elizabeth Kierce representing the Ballarat Division had a 2 shot victory over Goldfields Division. They then came up against the Central Highlands team of B. Holmes, D. Andrews & S. Holmes. Central Highlands started off superbly scoring 4 shots on the first end, by the 13th end they led by 6. The Ballarat girls were down 5 shots with 2 ends to go when skipper Kierce played a beautiful bowl to peg back the lead to 2. However the Ballarat ladies were unable to add to their score, Central Highlands Division claimed the title, winning score being17/14. All winners will play for the State Title in Bendigo mid April. Midweek Pennant Grand Finals will be played on Monday 20th March. Divisions 1 & 4 to be played at Ballarat Bowling Club.

Divisions 2 & 3 to be played at Sebastopol Bowling Club.