Ballarat FFV Referees Selected for AIS Opportunity

WILLIAM Quartermain is 14 and is a part of FFV (Football Federation Victoria) Referee Academy. He attends Ballarat Clarendon College and is in Year 9. William travels weekly to undertake a program with Acceleration Melbourne to enhance his refereeing performance on the pitch. Liam Palling is 15 and is a part of FFV Referee Academy. He attends Highview College Maryborough and is in Year 10. Liam also excels off the pitch in swimming having recently being awarded the Highview College Year 10 Male Swim Champion.

Connor MacDonald is 18 and is a part of FFV Referee Academy. Connor is also a member of the FFV Youth Council. He also mentors young referees. He is undertaking a degree at Federation University in Bachelor of Exercise and Sports Science. Lauren Riddel is 18 and is a member of FFV Ballarat Branch where she holds the position of Level 4 Co-ordinator and also Branch Practical Trainer. She also mentors young referees and has been a part of the FFV Female Referee Talent Pool for young referees refereeing at National Championships in Coffs Harbour. She has commenced at Victoria

University this year undertaking a Bachelor of Sports Coaching. Lauren travels weekly to undertake a program with Acceleration Melbourne to enhance his refereeing performance on the pitch. Selection to the Referee Academy has only been offered to the best performing referees from referee branches across Victoria. The Referee Academy is the first step along the elite referee pathway. The best performing referees from the academy will progress into the FFV Referee Talent Pool, where officials enter a competitive selection process to referee at the FFA National Youth Championships. Referees who graduate from the FFV Talent Pool will also be eligible for nomination into the FFA National Talent Pool which opens the doorway to selection on Westfield W-League, National Youth League & Hyundai A-League referee panels in future years. The 4 named referees have been selected to live in at the Australian Institute of Sport, Canberra, for the first week in July 2017. They have been selected as part of 50 referees in Australia to participate in the 2017 Kanga Cup Referee Youth Academy. The Kanga Cup is the largest international youth football tournament in the Southern Hemisphere with teams from across Australia and overseas competing.

Up to 50 Australian referees are selected for the Academy where they receive intensive coaching and mentoring with a strong focus about going to the next level with their refereeing.

Selected referees live in at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) Canberra where they reside as a professional athlete supported by Referee Coaches including A League Referees, Fifa Referees and International Referees. As a member of the Kanga Cup Referee Youth Academy they will be involved in seminars with current and former FIFA Referees.

The Kanga Cup is the first step for a talented official selected from across Australia.