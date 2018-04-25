Ballarat Football League played off with a night game

East Point 8.3, 11.4, 16.7, 18.10 (118)

Ballarat 0.1, 0.3, 1.5, 3.9 (27)

East Point forward Jordan Johnston set a benchmark for himself by kicking 6 goals to start his season off, with the rest of the team looking like the real deal for season 2018 by completely demolishing the Swans on Saturday night at Alfredton Oval.

Unfortunately for Ballarat not only did they lose badly to East Point, the game was stopped for 30 minutes in the first quarter after Jackson Ford was knocked out in a tackle. To the umpires credit they quickly took action to stop play and Ballarat club trainers cared for Jackson on the ground whilst paramedics made their way to the oval.

Supporters and players are looking forward to Jackson’s speedy recovery.

Ballarat coach Shane Hutchinson said he was disappointed with Ballarat’s effort in the opening match and will be looking for a better effort from his team.