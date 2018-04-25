Home Sport Ballarat Football League played off with a night game

Ballarat Football League played off with a night game

36
SHARE
It was a great concept to play under lights for the opening games in Ballarat but what might have looked like daylight to some positioned under the lights, the photographer’s camera was saying different, more lights would make it perfect, although the drone didn’t mind it.

East Point 8.3, 11.4, 16.7, 18.10 (118)
Ballarat 0.1, 0.3, 1.5, 3.9 (27)

East Point forward Jordan Johnston set a benchmark for himself by kicking 6 goals to start his season off, with the rest of the team looking like the real deal for season 2018 by completely demolishing the Swans on Saturday night at Alfredton Oval.

Unfortunately for Ballarat not only did they lose badly to East Point, the game was stopped for 30 minutes in the first quarter after Jackson Ford was knocked out in a tackle. To the umpires credit they quickly took action to stop play and Ballarat club trainers cared for Jackson on the ground whilst paramedics made their way to the oval.

Supporters and players are looking forward to Jackson’s speedy recovery.

Ballarat coach Shane Hutchinson said he was disappointed with Ballarat’s effort in the opening match and will be looking for a better effort from his team.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR