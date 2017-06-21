Ballarat Golf Club Hosts Ladies Winter Cup

THE Ladies Winter Cup was held at the Ballarat Golf Club, Monday 19th June 2017. 3BBB Stableford Event, best score on the card. This event has a long history, was originally known as the Callinan Cup and more recently the Winter Cup. The event was put on the BGC ladies calendar to encourage members to get out and play golf in the chilly Ballarat winter. The structure of the event allows the 3 members of the team to play around together, many ladies enjoy this format and a most enjoyable day was had by all. There were 87 ladies who took part in the event, with a shotgun start at 9am followed by a very nice lunch at the completion of the golf. The ladies were from many different golf clubs as well as Ballarat: Gisborne, Warrnambool, Barwon Heads, Lonsdale, Royal Melbourne and Commonwealth to name a few.

The game was played in perfect weather, even sunshine, and this reflected in the excellent scores on the day. Winners – 53pts Cheryl Fitzpatrick, Annalee Hills & Kim Dummett. Second – 50pts Jen Forbes, Judith Templar & Virgina Farley-Mercer. Third – 48pts Pauline Murphy, Jill Dunne & Marion Woodward. On a count back from following 4 teams also on 48pts. Lyn Wells, Gail Hicks & Louise Ball. Isabelle Szapiel, Heather Brauman & Barb Delmenico. Wendy Speer, Sarah Tallent & Sandi Rankin. Vicki Bennett, Jane Saunders & Kay McFarlane.