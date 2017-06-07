BALLARAT KICKS ANOTHER GOAL TO UNVEIL THE NEW EUREKA STADIUM SCOREBOARD

NEW SEATS AND SCOREBOARD UNVEILED AT EUREKA STADIUM BALLARAT is one step closer to seeing AFL football with thousands of extra seats and a brand new scoreboard unveiled on Monday at Eureka Stadium. Minister for Regional Development Jaala Pulford joined Western Bulldogs CEO Garry Kent and Ballarat Engagement Manager Brett Goodes to flick the switch on the new scoreboard and inspect the new seating. The new electronic scoreboard features a 50 square metre video screen with the same capabilities as the scoreboards at Etihad Stadium and the MCG, helping spectators keep a closer eye on the game. Eureka Stadium also now features 5,000 undercover seats, taking the capacity of the venue to more than 11,000.

The Andrews Labor Government is working with City of Ballarat, the AFL and the Western Bulldogs to bring premiership season games to regional Victoria in a win for both the fans and the regional economy. The inaugural Ballarat match will be played in Round 22 when the Bulldogs’ take on Port Adelaide. The clash is set to attract thousands of visitors to the region and provide economic benefits far beyond the footy field. It will be the first of many Western Bulldogs games at Eureka Stadium – they will play two to three AFL matches to be held at the revitalised stadium every year once it’s opened. The Eureka Stadium project has a reoriented and resized playing field, installed new light towers at the main oval and North Oval 2, built a new grandstand, and made improvements to the existing Social Club facilities. The project is supporting more than 30 construction jobs, and once complete the precinct will attract an extra 21,000 visitors to Ballarat each year – increasing annual tourism spending in the city by up to $3.6 million.

The project is part of the Labor Government’s $38.5 million redevelopment of the Eureka precinct, which includes upgrading Eureka Stadium, and revitalising C.E. Brown Reserve and the Wendouree Sports and Events Centre. “We’re bringing AFL footy and our reigning premiers to Ballarat. We said we’d make it happen and we’re getting it done,” Ms Pulford said.

“Work is completed at C.E. Brown Reserve and the indoor sports stadium work is due to commence next August.

“I’m starting to think of this a little bit like we think of Melbourne’s sports and entertainment precinct, which is well renowned, but when you think about the redevelopment of this entire area and the opportunity it presents – economic and sporting – that will flow.”