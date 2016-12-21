Ballarat Link Road another step closer

STAGE 1B of the Ballarat Link Road project will commence next year with the tender for construction awarded at an Ordinary Meeting of Council last week (December 14). Winslow Constructors Pty Ltd was awarded the contract as a result of a public tender process. The contract includes all works between the Remembrance Drive – Dyson Drive signalised cross intersection, construction of a bridge over the Ballarat-Ararat Rail Line and construction of a signalised cross intersection at Ring Road-Gregory Street West.

Works will commence early 2017 and are expected to be complete in 2018. Final planning and design of Stage 1B is complete and pre-construction activities are underway. Trees along Ring Road and Blind Creek Road have been removed by Ballarat businesses A1 Tree Solutions and Skyrider Tower Hire Pty Ltd. A Site Office, at the corner of Blind Creek Road and Ring Road, has also been established and fences have been erected. Ecology and Heritage Partners Pty Ltd were awarded the contract to undertake the salvage, assessment and recording of indigenous cultural heritage along the alignment. The salvage works commenced in December, 2016 and is expected to be complete in April, 2017. This includes a program of archaeological cultural salvage to mitigate harm to the Aboriginal Place salvage in accordance with the adopted Cultural Heritage Management Plan which was completed in recognition of the cultural significance of the location. The City of Ballarat has been working in partnership with the Wathaurung Aboriginal Corporation to ensure the culturally-significant sites along the proposed road alignment are managed in the most effective and sensitive manner. Stage 1B will involve construction of a 2.5 kilometre road connecting Remembrance Drive and a new access point in to the Ballarat West Employment Zone (BWEZ) near the intersection of Ring Road and Trewin Street. The Ballarat Link Road will ultimately provide a direct link from the Western Highway to the Midland Highway.

The road will be a major north-south arterial road, which will service Ballarat West (including BWEZ) and the regional community. The Victorian Government has provided $38 million to plan the entire16 kilometre road corridor and to construct Stage One, between Remembrance Drive in Alfredton and Learmonth Road in Mitchell Park. On site last week City of Ballarat Mayor Cr Samantha McIntosh said, “As Mayor of Ballarat, it is incredibly exciting to see this project move to the next stage.

“The project is a key transport priority of the City of Ballarat. The Ballarat Link Road will play a key role in servicing the Ballarat West Employment Zone, which is the city’s engine room for jobs and economic growth over the next 20 years.” “The Ballarat Link Road will deliver significant benefits along the city’s western growth corridor, which includes residential development that will help cater for Ballarat’s expected population increase of 40,000 by 2031.” “The project is a fantastic example of the City of Ballarat and the Wathaurung Aboriginal Corporation working together amicably to reach an outcome that benefits both parties and the entire Ballarat region. “There is a lot of history, a lot of knowledge out here and it is important to us, as a city, that we do understand our history and our past.”

Wathaurung Aboriginal Corporation Chairperson Uncle Bryon Powell added, “The Wathaurung Aboriginal Corporation congratulates the City of Ballarat on progressing the project to the next stage. “It is wonderful to see the program of archaeological cultural salvage underway. “This is a great outcome for both Ballarat and Wathaurung after working so well together to achieve the best outcome for both the history and the future of Ballarat.” With more than 30 years’ experience in civil engineering projects Winslow Constructors are leaders in the field and are proud to be involved in what is undoubtedly one of the most significant road projects ever seen in this region.

Damian Murrihy, Director, Winslow Constructors Pty Ltd said, “Winslow Constructors Pty Ltd is thrilled to be awarded the contract to construct Stage 1B of the Ballarat Link Road.

“We look forward to getting started early next year and to ensuring Stage 1B is ready for use in 2018.”