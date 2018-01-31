Ballarat Rockabilly Festival

BALLARAT Beat Rockabilly Festival 2018 will see Lydiard Street filled once again with thousands of fashionable event goers, young and old, soaking up the nostalgia of the 1950’s.

Taking Place from Thursday 8th Sunday 11th February 2018, Ballarat Beat Rockabilly Festival will transform Ballarat’s CBD Into a 50’s style celebration of all the fun and excitement of that time.

Starting on Thursday evening 8th February, live Rock ‘n’ Roll and Rockabilly Music will be performed by International and Australian musicians throughout the festival.

The Beat will continue on Friday night 9th February followed by 2 full days of Rockabilly fun in Lydiard Street on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th February 2018.

The Festival will end with a Rockabilly finale celebration and jam session in the Lounge at The George Hotel Ballarat.

The Ballarat Beat Street party, to be held over the weekend, will include a street stage and outdoor dance floor featuring live music, DJ, dancing displays, Rockabilly inspired stalls, a classic & hot rod car display, plus dance lessons, fashion shows and a pinup competition (for Men and Women) at the Ballarat Mining Exchange.

Entry to events taking place within the festival venues, including a fabulous line up of leading Rock ‘n’ Roll and Rockabilly acts, will be ticketed.

This will include international live performances, including Lance Lipinsky from the USA who is well known for his Jerry Lee Lewis sound (think: “Great balls of fire!”), plus well known acts from across Australia.

Other ticketed events will include the ever—popular ‘Rockabilly Babes Burlesque’ shows performed by Ballarat’s own Nellie Minelli and her burlesque troupe.

Event Manager, Kesh Manton, said: “We’re very excited by our full calendar of events, including so many key bands from the Rockabilly and Rock ‘n’ Roll world.

We’re very grateful for the outstanding local support and community participation which will make 2018’s Ballarat Beat Rockabilly Festival, now in its 6th year, the best event yet!”